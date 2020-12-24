LEWISBURG - Dr. Mary Belle Lontz, 84, of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Elmcroft of Lewisburg.
She was born on March 25, 1936, in Williamsport, and was the daughter of the late Charles T. and Hattie (Fertig) Lontz.
She was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1952 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education at Bloomsburg State College in 1960. She then went on and earned her doctorate in philosophy and religion from Bucknell University.
Dr. Mary Belle Lontz was a professional genealogist, writer (author of over 50 books) and historian. She was a member of the DAR, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, Daughter of the American Colonists, Indiana Society of the Pioneers. Dr. Lontz was named in Who’s Who in American Woman and the Distinguished Directory of Americans. She was the recipient of the Medal of Appreciation from the Sons of the American Revolution. She was awarded the Martha Washington award in 1969. Dr. Lontz was a member of the Union County, Northumberland County and Snyder County historical societies.
In her spare time, Mary enjoyed researching history on the internet, going for drives in her car and enjoyed the company of her dog. Mary was loved by her chosen family and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary will be announced at a later date at the convenience of her family when the COVID restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.