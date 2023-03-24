NEW COLUMBIA — Matthew B. Stewart, 68, of New Columbia, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on October 5, 1954, in Lewisburg and was the son of the late Boyd F. and Janice I. (Noll) Stewart Jr.
Matthew was a graduate of Milton High School Class of 1972 and went on to earn an associates degree in drafting from Williamsport Area Community College. He worked for Reynolds Iron Works, Williamsport, for more than 25 years and retired in 2022.
He enjoyed poker nights with his friends, working in his garden, listening to music, watching the Las Vegas Raiders, fishing and searching for authentic Indian artifacts.
Matthew is survived by one daughter and son-in-law; Danielle DJ Stewart and David Knox of New Columbia and his companion; Judith Ellis of New Columbia and her family.
In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by one sister; Leesa S. Stewart.
Services are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton.
