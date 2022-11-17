MILTON — Jason K. Swartz, 47 of Sodom Road, Milton passed away on November 14, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Lewisburg on October 9, 1975, he was the son of Janet (Hockenbrock) Swartz and the late Larry R. Swartz.
Jason attended Milton Schools and he worked at Ritz-Craft in Mifflinburg and previously he worked at Strong Industries in Northumberland. He enjoyed fishing and he liked to go to the beach and to the casino. Jason will be greatly missed by his dog, Mini Ray,
He is survived by his mother, Janet; four daughters, Jasmine Hoover of Sunbury, Keisha Hoover of Watsontown, Tara Hoover of Canton, and Brandi Noll of Canton; a brother, Tony Swartz of Watsontown, two sisters, Tina Van Derwerker of Virginia, and Kathy Dock of New Berlin; and five grandchildren, Dante, Damin, and Natalia Decker, Jaxon Rowe, and Brantlee Haddix.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
