MAZEPPA - Janice E. (Stahl) Snyder, 81, of Mazeppa, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 7, 1939, in Mazeppa, a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Vesta E. (Snyder) Stahl. On Dec. 29, 1962, she married Donald Snyder, who survives. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Janice was a 1957 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and graduated with a B.S. in music education from Susquehanna University in 1961.
Janice taught music for 10 years at Warrior Run School District. She was the organist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton and organist and Junior Choir director at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lewisburg for over 50 years.
She shared her love of music with countless piano students.
Janice was a life-long member of the international music fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota, and the Selinsgrove Alumnae Chapter. Her dedication and service to the organization earned her the Sword of Honor, Rose of Honor, Rose of Dedication, Rose of Constancy, and 50 Year Member Award.
Janice was a founding member of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
She was a member of Mazeppa Union Church.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son and daughter-in-law, Christoph and Susan Snyder of Blandon; one daughter and son-in-law, Liesl and Matthew Doebler of Mazeppa; one sister, Nancy Stahl of Lewisburg; and four grandchildren, Ian, Colin, and Sarah Snyder and Adelina Doebler.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter and son in infancy.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented