WATSONTOWN — Teena E. Allabach, 68, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Oct. 7, 1953, in Danville, she was the daughter of late Arthur H. Sherman and Phyllis E. (Bennett) Sherman, of Lewisburg. She married Millard L. Allabach and they have been together for 30 years.
Teena was a 1971 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at Bowersox Truck Sales for over 20 years, she then worked and retired from the Eye Center in Allenwood.
She was a life member of First Lutheran Church, Watsontown. Teena enjoyed reading and going on trips and cruises. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother and husband, Millard, she is survived by her two daughters: Stephanie A. Ranck and her husband Chris, of Watsontown, and Teresa R. Kepler, of Delanson, N.Y.; three sons: Justin Allabach and his wife Lindsay, of McClure, Ryan Allabach and his wife Kelly, of Walnut Port, and Brent Allabach and his wife Amanda, of Watsontown; nine grandchildren: Evan Allabach, Allison (Taylor) Morgan, Avery, Adrianna, Gabriel, Garrett, Colton, Mason, and Branson Allabach; one great-grandson: Kadden Morgan; two step-grandchildren: Haley and Hunter Titman; and two brothers: Timothy Sherman, of Cobb, CA, and Michael (Pam) Sherman, of Portage, IN.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James Monda.
Services and burial will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest’s donations in her memory be made to Breast Cancer Association, https://www.bcrf.org, or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
