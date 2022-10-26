MILTON — Terrance W. Shelhart, 71, of Milton passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home.
Born in Canandaigua, N.Y., on May 16, 1951, he was the son of the late Ted and Rosemary (Hatch) Shelhart. He was married to the former Mary Ellen Paige. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Terrance was a 1969 graduate of Victor High School in Victor, NY. And had served in the U.S. Air Force. He had worked for Garlock Technologies in Palmyra, N.Y.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children Terrance D. Shelhart and his wife Amber of Benton, Lynn Kauffman of Milton, John Holtz and his wife Regina of Canandaigua, N.Y., and Dan Holtz of Milton; nine grandchildren, Michael, Callie, Lucy, Tyler Nichole, Dillon, Anthony, Joshua, and Cassie; eight great grandchildren Alysa, Olivia, Bryce, Jamelyn, Emmilyn, Destiny, Akevia, and Kloe; and two brothers Tim Shelhart and Richard Shelhart both of Rochester, NY.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Garrett Shelhart and Joel Paige.
Following Terrance’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Terrance’s name may be made to the Milton Fire Department 121 Ridge Ave. Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.