MILTON - Emily F. Toevs, 80, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
Born July 25, 1941, in Duluth, Minn., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Doolittle) Fenton. She was married to Harold E. Toevs. They celebrated 58 years of marriage until his death on May 25, 2021.
Emily was a 1959 graduate of Lewisburg High School and a graduate of St. Mary of the Plains College and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She had retired from Evangelical Community Hospital as an IV therapist.
She enjoyed riding bicycle, bowling, knitting and baking.
Emily is survived by three children, Gwenn Egresitz and husband Chuck of Mechanicsburg, Brian Toevs and wife Olga of Mechanicsburg, Scott Toevs and wife Heather of Northumberland; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two sisters, Mary Jane Faint of North Carolina, and Christine Noll of Virginia.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lane; four brothers, Charles Fenton, Dave Fenton, Peter Fenton and Joseph Fenton; and a sister, Dorothy Symonds.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway, Milton. Officiating will be the Rev. John D. Hoke. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.