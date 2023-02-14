McEWENSVILLE — Jerald J. Johnson 78, of McEwensville, passed away on February 13, 2023, at his home.
Born in Chicago, IL, on April 14, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Ethel J. (Olmstead) Johnson. He was married on November 1, 1986, to the former Barbara Judy, who survives.
Jerry worked as Chief of Printing and Production for Seda-Cog in Lewisburg and was owner and operator of Master Kleen for 48 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. Jerry was an avid bowler and he enjoyed traveling.
Jerry was a steadfast presence, someone who could always be counted on. He enjoyed the arts, particularly that of one special artist, Barb. He wholeheartedly undertook the role of stepfather to Kelly and Tricia, asking only to be one of the best friends they’d ever have.
Jerry enjoyed a good joke, a hearty laugh, and a competitive game of cards. His presence around the table, and everywhere, will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four children, Erin Johnson of Chicago, IL, Ryan Johnson and wife, Beverly of Allen, TX, Kelly Finck and husband, Roger Mills of New Columbia, and Tricia Shaffer and husband, James of McEwensville; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
