NEW COLUMBIA — Lola De Benoit, 78, of Silva Lane, New Columbia, passed away on December 15, 2022, at her home. Born in Cuba, Missouri, on November 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Golda (Tucker) Ferling. She was married on April 4, 1964, to the love of her life, John Benoit, who survives.
Lola was a 1962 graduate of Cuba High School in Missouri. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a dedicated homemaker. She loved time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lola was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. She was an avid seamstress and a talented quilter. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and crocheting. Lola also loved the hummingbirds that came back in great numbers every spring to spend their summer frolicking around the feeders and plants on her front porch. Lola enjoyed her trips to the beach with family.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; a son, John Benoit Jr. and wife, Darlene of Boiling Springs; two daughters, Susan Tarantino and husband Anthony of Mechanicsburg, and Pamela Ketner of Albuquerque, NM; a brother, Jack Ferling of Owensville, MO; a sister, Vera Alpine of Simi Valley, CA; and five grandchildren, Aaron, Josh, Nick, Jacob and Rachel.
Lola was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Hafley; and two sisters, Hilda Flowers and Shirley Hertz.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
