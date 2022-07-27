LEWISBURG — Rufus E. Baker 94, formerly of New Columbia, passed away on July 25, 2022, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
Born in New Columbia on May 15, 1928, he was the son of the late Ellsworth A. Baker and the late Edna D. Yost. He was married on Aug. 10, 1951, to the former Ruth M. Berger, who preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2016.
Rufus was a 1946 graduate of Milton High School and he worked for the Milton Novelty Co., Continental Can in Milton and then he retired from Yorktowne Cabinets in Mifflinburg. He was a member of many social clubs in Milton and Lewisburg.
He is survived by three sons; Daniel D. Baker and wife, Sandy of Milton, Brian E. Baker and wife, Vickie of Milton, and Michael O. Baker of Milton; four grandchildren, Ryan Baker and wife Megan of New Columbia, Matt Baker and wife Casie of Milton, Megan Kirchner and husband Matt of Lancaster, and Kevin Baker and wife Wendi of Milton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
