MILTON — Jerrold C. Roush 87, of Hepburn St. Milton passed away on November 28, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Milton on March 13, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Mabel (Hause) Roush. He was married for 61 years to the former Alice McDonald, who preceded him in death on September 29, 2020.
Jerrold was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and he worked at American Home Foods before retiring in 2003. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 10 years. Jerrold was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Milton. He was a proud bugler in the Keystoner’s when they competed in nationals. He liked riding motorcycles.
He is survived by two sons, Shawn Roush of York, and Michael Roush of Lancaster; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Jerrold was preceded in death by a brother, Ned Roush.
Services will be held privately
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
