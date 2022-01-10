Donald "Don" "Milt" M. Fenninger, 77, of Denver, Pa., passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
He was born in Ephrata, a son of the late Milton and Evelyn (Withers) Fenninger and was the husband of Beverly A. (Kieffer) Fenninger.
Don was a 1962 graduate of Ephrata High School and a U.S. Navy veteran of Vietnam aboard the USS Independence.
Don worked as a truck driver for several trucking companies throughout the years. He also drove for The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps. After retirement, Don worked as a valet at the Ephrata Hospital until the pandemic. His last job was a crossing guard for the Cocalico School District. He worked there until the morning of his passing. He truly loved seeing the bus drivers and his “kiddies” as he called them. Aside from spending time with his family, marching and playing his horn in the drum corps was his passion. He played or was associated with 18 different drum corps, recently The Reilly Raiders. Don was inducted into the Pennsylvania Drum Corps Hall of Fame in 2008.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his daughter Heidi, wife of Richard Heffelfinger; granddaughter Alyssa Heffelfinger; and sister Joanne Fenninger. Other family members include his mother-in-law Patricia Kieffer and sister-in-law/brother-in-law Vicki and Denny Yaider.
Contributions in his memory may be made to The Cavaliers Arts, Performance, and Education, P.O. Box 501, Rosemont, IL 60018.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
