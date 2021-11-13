LEWISBURG - Wesley A. Reichard, 79, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Personal Care.
Wesley was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Danville, a son of the late John A and Helen (Adams) Reichard.
He was a graduate of the Milton High School, Class of 1960, attended Penn State University and graduated from Williamsport Area Community College in 1973.
He retired from Moore Business Forms, then worked at Bull Run Inn and Country Inn & Suites in Lewisburg
Wesley was an avid walker and biker, was a reader and collector of books, made many different objects in stained glass, was a photographer, enjoyed playing Santa’s Elf at RiverWoods and the Rockwell Center.
Surviving are a brother, John A (Margaret) Reichard Jr. of Dauphin; a sister, Nora Reichard of Manhattan, N.Y.; a nephew, John J. (Linda) Reichard; and a niece, Christine (Todd) Chubb.
Also surviving are a grandniece, three grandnephews and two great-grandnieces.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
