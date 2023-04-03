MILTON — Phyllis A. Penny, 94, of Race Street, Milton passed away on April 1, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Kratzerville on May 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Edward P. and Ida Mae (Hottenstein) Metzger. She was married on November 27, 1947, to Edward J. Penny, who preceded her in death on November 8, 1986.
Phyllis worked as a housekeeper at Kramm’s Nursing Home in Milton before retiring in 1991. During World War II, she worked at Chef Boiardi. She was a member of Mt. Deliverance Worship Center in New Columbia.
She is survived by three sons, Joey E. Penny and wife, Monica of Chambersburg, Lon E. Penny and wife Cynthia of New Columbia, and Eugene L. Penny of Milton; a daughter, Robin L. Brewer of Milton; a sister, Betty Hoffman of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by six brothers, Filbert, Robert, Richard, Junior, Russell, and Edwin; and four sisters Erma Hollenbach, Mary Long, Frances Wolfe and Evelyn Kessler.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Harmony Cemetery in Milton. Officiating will be Rev. Carl Varner.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, PA, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
