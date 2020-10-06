WILLOW STREET — June E. Bubb, 101, of the Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
June was born June 13, 1919, in Milton, the daughter of the late Fred J. and Etta Mae Lohman.
Raised in Milton, she attended the Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Milton High School in 1937. In 1941 June graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Arts in education and in 1943 a Master’s in English. She was employed in the Milton School District from 1942 to 1947 and the Lampeter Strasburg School District from 1962 to 1985. She was Teacher of the Year in 1969.
June was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Claude, of 69 years and is survived by her children, Claudia married to Richard Pavlin, of Potomac, Md., James married to Carole Bubb, of Lancaster, Barbara married to Farouk Eltawila, of Bethesda, Md., June Ann married to Dan Coleman, of Mount Jo; and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be held privately Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton. Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, and will be entrusted to the DeBord-Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster PA 17602.
