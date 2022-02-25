MONTOURSVILLE — Zyon M. Zimmerman, 12 days old, passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport.
Zyon was born on Feb. 5, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport and was the son of Mia A. Schriner and Bryce C. Zimmerman, both of Montoursville.
Zyon is survived by his loving parents; grandparents, Kenneth and Bonnie Schriner of Trout Run; and Kristi Acor Swartz and Scott Schule of Milton; great-grandparents, Howard Reisdorf, of Florida, and Harold and Patsy Page, of Milton.
Zyon was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Although his time with was all too brief, Zyon will be with us forever.
The family has set up a fund at gofundme for Zyon.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made on Zyon’s memorial page at kaufmanfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.