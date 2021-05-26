MILTON - William E. Templin, 94, of Milton, entered into rest at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at home.
He was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Milton, a son of the late William S. and Dora M. (Haines) Templin. On June 15, 1957, in Milton, he married the former Ruby Ann Libby, who survives.
William was a graduate of Milton High School.
He was employed as a carpenter at Yorketowne Kitchens, Mifflinburg.
William served in the US Army during World War II and was stationed in Germany from May 1945 until his honorable discharge in October 1946.
He was a life member of Milton Fire Department, and attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
William was an avid hunter, enjoyed working in his wood shop, spending time with his family, and playing Skip-Bo.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of almost 64 years, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Brenda Templin of Abottstown, Rodney and Dana Templin of Danville, and Bradley Templin and Shirley Heimbach of Milton; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Shane Fakourey of Shinnston, W.Va.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Katrina and Tim Wachenfeld, Cory and Katie Templin, Aaron and April Templin, Zach and Cypress Templin, Libby Shampanore, Jenifer and James Bartlett, and Devin Heimbach; and seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Zane and Caroline Wachenfeld, Chase and Klara Templin, and Hope and Skyler Harrington.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Leroy Templin; and three sisters, Kathrine Savage, Alice Pentz, and Lois Seebold.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2 with Pastor Arlie Davis officiating. Burial will be held in Milton Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org/donate, or mail to 501 St. Jude Place., Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.