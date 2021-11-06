“Love never ends; as for prophecy, it will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away. For our knowledge is imperfect and our prophecy is imperfect.” (First Corinthians 13:8-9)
One thing that saddens me is when Christians fight over differing doctrines about God and religion. We all should struggle to understand God and his will for us. And we should follow what believe that will is to the best of our ability. But our relationships with fellow Christians and even members of other religions should be about loving each other, just as God loves everyone. Indeed, the Koran recognizes both Jews and Christians as “People of the Book.’ And it says they should follow their own book, for the Jews, the Hebrew Bible, and for Christians, the Old and New Testament. Despite those different scriptures, it is love that should shape our relationships with each other.
God is infinite. So nobody can totally understand God, just like nobody can really get their head completely around infinity. Yet you can experience Godlike love. So I John 4:7-8 says, “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God; for God is love.”
First Corinthians 13:12 confirms our partial knowledge now, saying, “For now I see in the mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall understand fully, even as I have been fully understood.” And Paul ends First Corinthians 13 with verse 13, “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
And my favorite psychiatrist Carl Jung in his book “Modern Man in Search of a Soul,” says that we need “faith, hope, love, and insight.” But he also says that these “cannot be taught or learned. They must be experienced” And Paul has made it clear that we will not fully experience these things in this life; so we will not fully understand them in this life. And since Jung says these things cannot be taught or learned, but must be experienced, there is no point in arguing over different doctrines.
Instead, we should try to help people experience Godlike love, which is unconditional love. And the best way to do that is to love them unconditionally, like God always does. But you cannot give unconditional Godlike love to others unless you first have such unconditional Godlike love for others. So having such love should be our highest goal, because Paul says in First Corinthians 13:2-3 that if I have not love, “I am nothing … and I gain nothing.” And it is a heavenly goal, because as much as I can love like that now, I may experience what Paul calls “the first fruits of the Spirit.” in Romans 8:23.
So I put my heavenly hope in loving as God and everyone loves in Heaven. Yet if we do not see such Godlike love in the world now, Paul says in Romans 8:25, “But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.