By now, I believe our area school children are in cyber school, homeschool, private school, or public school. I have been speaking to those who have chosen each of these except private school families. Everyone with whom I spoke is happily settled in.
I have spoken to children in these settings too. Their feelings are mixed about all the changes, but one thing that is the same among them. They are happy to be back in school. That sounds musical to my ears. Parents tell me they aren’t having much trouble getting their children into the groove.
One question I have yet to ask is “Do you think your child is getting a good education?” With all the conversation about changes, it has slipped past my purview. Maybe it is a little early to field that question.
I have always loved learning. The only thing I didn’t like about fall and the beginning of school was that the days were getting shorter. Being an outdoor kid, I noticed that and missed the hours of being outside in daylight. But I never got tired of school. I never understood why kids (and adults too) don’t like to learn new things.
Teaching 27 years didn’t clear that up for me either. I was always excited to teach children new things. I tried to make it equally exciting for them too. School should be a safe place for a child. They know the rules and there are adults who care about them. Things are probably getting more predictable after getting into the daily flow of things.
As a child in my elementary school there were some unsupervised times at recess and before and after school that proved to be dangerous and sad for me sometimes. There are some who just won’t stand for being ignored. It is good in our schools now that all recreation, lunchtime, and activities are supervised.
I was really apprehensive about going to high school for the first time, but in those days, high school turned out to be a safe, secure place for me. In fact, high school turned out to be safe from bullying, or I may just not have paid attention to it. I was a pretty confident, determined, autonomous person even then. I learned these attitudes from the conduct of my family members.
I tried to do all my homework in school, and encouraged my family to do the same. It gives more play time at home after the chores are done.
Parents and grandparents should foster an attitude of respect for teachers and for learning. First and foremost I believe God changes things, and God changes people. Prayer is number one with me. When our daughters were in school, I tried to convey the importance of learning everything possible. We prayed together by the door just before they walked through it in the morning, and we prayed together at night. They didn’t love school every day, but they didn’t hate it every day either.
I will interject here that I don’t approve of some of the things taught in America’s schools today; revisionist history is one of them. In fact, I’m not sure there is much in the way of history being taught any more. Please show me I am wrong. The abundance of subjects being passed off for graduation credits in public schools is another. They are not getting a love for America in many schools because of the push to be “politically correct.” I am not going to get on a soapbox here, just saying that not all changes over the years have been good ones.
Don’t be a stranger to your child’s teacher. Your relationship with the teacher will help your child, not because of preference; but because you will know more ways to help your child and your teacher will too.
Let’s help our children in the scope of our influence to succeed in any way we can. Success doesn’t mean all As, getting the highest awards, or being known as the best sports hero. The success of which I speak is for the child to do his or her best, and to know they are respected and accepted in their homes.
Children need to have friends which support the values they are taught at home; this can be encouraged by inviting children to your home. You can’t control all of this in the classroom or the neighborhood, but you can be alert to potential problems.
I want to go back to what I believe is the greatest effective portion to this conversation. It is to pray FOR and WITH your child. Then ask God to help you be wise and fair to all the children with whom you associate.
Enjoy the pretty colors of fall.
