Last week, I wrote about what I believed God was telling me to do — go to college to become a teacher. Our daughters were ages 8 and 12. I set out to tell people about it whom I thought would tell me it is a foolish idea and perhaps I may have misunderstood God. Besides, I was very happy with my life, which included being a secretary. I wanted to be a secretary from age 11 when I saw a typewriter for the first time.
I got to the place where I was given confirmation and assurances that I could and should do it. But there were no finances available. The step I was yet to take was to see an administrator at Bloomsburg University, thinking this would get me back down from my cloud. I felt I wouldn’t qualify because I didn’t take the college prep classes.
Dr. Gum said my grades in high school were good. The only thing I was missing was to take SAT tests. In my high school, these pre-college tests were only given to the college prep classes. I had everything else except a few math courses which I could pick up in college. It was October, and he said I could get schedule my SAT tests, which wouldn’t be in time for the next semester, but I could start in January anyway. I was only allowed two courses. If I got a “C” or above, I could enroll full time even if I had low SAT scores. In those two classes, I got “As” and my SAT scores would have been above Bloomsburg’s requirements.
Next thing was to apply for a student loan and scholarships. Then a problem arose. I had to pay $95 with my application to college, and I had to have enrollment paperwork to get the loan. The small scholarship I received would be paid directly to the college.
I knew the date $95 with my application was due, and I didn’t have it. Last week I wrote that Paul was going to have to keep the household running on his one salary; he told me he couldn’t help financially. If God wanted me to go to college, he would have to provide the funds.
I said nothing to anyone, but knew my adventure was coming to a close. Ninety-five dollars could have been $95,000. The few weeks went by with no solution in sight. It was Sunday, and enrollment had to be in by Monday. This had been a wonderful experience and adventure, but I could gladly pursue my secretarial ambitions.
On Sunday, when Paul and I went to the car after church, there was a cashier check lying on the seat in the amount of $100. Paul said, “Is this something you need?” I disclosed my answered prayer to go to college. Later, my sister-in-law, Lois, said, “You’ll need that other $5 for something.”
Monday, I took Paula along to give my $95 with my application. The clerk said, “Oh, also, you will need to have an official photo taken to put in your file. That will cost $5.
Now you know about my calling to become a teacher. I hope it encouraged you as you think about some “impossible” task God is moving you to do. With God nothing is impossible.
As I write today, I am very excited about another adventure which might be coming my way. I believe God is moving me to apply for a substitute teacher position at a local school. I was very surprised. A friend who substituted there until she was 82, had been telling me I should do this for quite some time. It would not have been possible until now. I will keep you informed.
Meanwhile, when I asked my pastor for a reference, he asked me if I would testify about what God is doing in my life. That was something I would gladly do. Just ask me to say a few words about my savior, and I am ready!
My first-grade teacher noticed very early that I liked to talk. Here are some things he told me. I had this teacher again in eighth grade, and he continued in the same pattern. Put my name in front of each quote.
“Would you like to come up and tell the whole class what you are talking about?”
“Not everything you say is important to everyone around you.”
“You don’t have to say everything you are thinking.”
“There are others who like to have it quiet while they practice handwriting.”
As an elementary school teacher, I was very sympathetic to talkative, hyperactive kids!
Friends, Don’t be afraid of what God asks you to do. He will lead the way and provide the needs.
