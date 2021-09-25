A clique is a group held together by common interests, views, or purposes the group decides upon. That seems very innocent to me, and not what people make it out to be. I have heard the term in adulthood used to describe friends who like to spend time together.
Last weekend was my 61st class reunion of the Class of 1960. We couldn’t have the 60th in 2020. I didn’t see any cliques, nor have I ever. But I suppose it is the way some people view the friendship of others. There are those who have been friends since childhood who have been displaced by time and distance. At the reunion, they certainly have a lot of catching up to do. It shouldn’t be threatening to anyone, and they would not disparage others at the party.
In the early years of our reunions (and those of other classes and school reunions), some said that they weren’t going back anymore because people sat in cliques. My take on that is that we can make calls (and now texts) to try to make sure our close friends come to the reunions. Rather than back bite those who have done this, we have the same opportunity.
In reunions past, everyone spoke to me even if I had to approach them. Yet, I heard the world “clique.” This year, I was talking at a podium before beginning the food service, and then I reorganized my things for a class meeting after the meal.
Can you believe no one asked me to sit at their table? (No offense taken, I assure you.) I saw an empty seat and asked to sit there. I sat beside a wife of a classmate and enjoyed my dinner with her and their table very much.
I only had one very close friend in high school, and I still try to stay close to her family. She passed away in 2002. After high school I became close to other class members, and with some I even go on vacations. But I don’t feel like anyone needs to include me purposely into their “group.”
While I was teaching, I have seen cliques run amok in junior high school.
These girls can be nasty. It is best to teach your child not to care about being part of such a group. But I am aware there are some who don’t let other people into their circle. I am not bothered by it.
I never experienced being “left out” of a group myself, at least that I was aware. I have always had close friends which began with relatives. It expanded into Sunday school, and to some degree in school, but more-so with underclassmen that I knew well.
Describing my friendships in high school, I would call them casual friends. If I was purposely “abandoned” by anyone, I never figured it out, nor did I care about it. It served me well to be independently minded at an early age. There are probably those who feel they need to be accepted by certain persons or groups, but I never had that feeling.
Perhaps, and very likely part of that was because of having a foundation at home which showed by example what was important, and being part of a family is the main objective. We were close to both sides of our family, but our immediately family was the center of it all. I knew I belonged there. We didn’t hang around after school, nor were we brought back for activities.
At home there was work to do, and we all had our jobs. We had plenty of time to do fun things on the farm too.
With all that in mind, I hope you see how important it is to have a solid home. Perfect? There is no such thing, but we do the best with what we know, and following God’s precepts is instrumental.
The world is working hard, and the devil must derive much pleasure from this, to put God out of everything. The world is demonstrating to us that we should worship self, freedom of ideas (except Christian) and worldliness. Incidentally notice the first part of the word demonstrations.
It seems to me in these days, some of these very well may be works of the devil.
Proverbs 18:24 says “A person that has friends must show himself friendly, and there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.” Jesus is that friend who will never abandon His dear children. Those of us who know Him as personal Savior have experienced this unfailing love.” Psalm 13:5 “I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation.”
Don’t depend on friends to give you acceptance in order to be happy. Bask in the Joy of being loved by Jesus.
