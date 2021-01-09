“From that time Jesus began to preach, saying, ‘Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.’” (Matthew 4:17)
Since Jesus says the kingdom of heaven is at hand, it is natural that people could expect that it is coming soon, and that the Pharisees would ask him in Luke 17:20 when the kingdom of God, meaning the kingdom of heaven, is coming. But Jesus replies in Luke 17:21, “Behold, the kingdom of God is in the midst of you.”
But the Pharisees did not see the kingdom of God in their midst, and probably only expected it to come at some specific time later, when everyone would clearly see it. Or maybe, like many people today, they may have thought it would only come at the end of times or would only be entered into after death.
But Jesus says it is in the midst of us now. Yet it should not surprise us that so few people see or experience it now, because Jesus says in Matthew 7:13-14, “Enter by the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard, that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” This passage is often seen as referring to salvation in the next life. But I think it is referring to this life. It is in this life that we will suffer the consequences of which gate we enter and the path we choose to walk.
You see, in the kingdom of God everyone will love like God loves, with compassion for everyone. But we can love like God loves in this life. We don’t have to wait. Yet that unconditional and unlimited compassionate love seems to be very hard for people to feel for everyone. So they take the easy path of loving only some people, or maybe not loving anyone more than they love money and what money can buy. They feel that is the happiest path. And I can understand that, if they have never loved like God loves, which I have found to be the most heavenly way. That is why I write so much about Godlike love. It has made my life more heavenly. And because I care about everyone, I want everyone to experience that same heavenly feeling. The only hard part of that caring is the sadness you feel when those people you care about suffer, as far too many are suffering in this coronavirus pandemic. Yet to not care is to be empty and alone with no empathy or love. Jesus knew that love made suffering worth the sacrifice; and he demonstrated that on the cross. Still it is no wonder so few people choose that gate or that way.
Yet if you do not feel heavenly love in this life, I trust God to see that you do not miss out on it in the next life. But I have been blessed with experiencing it already in this life, so that is the way I choose to feel and to walk now. Why wait?
So the reason Jesus preached that we should repent, was not to satisfy God, but because he understood that the only way we could experience the kingdom of heaven now would be by feeling Godlike love for everyone now, hard as that may seem. And that means we must repent of any less loving way of living now in this life, because heaven can only be really experienced when we love like God, who is perfect love personified, always loves everyone.
