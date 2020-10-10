“Let us make man in our image, after our likeness, and let him have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth.” (Genesis 1:26)
We need a change from the view of life in which man is an isolated being without any sense of union or positive relationship between himself and the rest of the universe as it exists both externally and within the soul. Spiritual freedom is not apparent in this state because man as an isolated unit has no meaning, just as the finger is meaningless without the hand, and the hand without the whole body. A life without meaning is unhappiness, and we have this lack of meaning whenever man’s view of life is not whole, whenever man sees himself as a creature whose desires and whose very human nature have no positive relation to the universe. Paul even uses the idea of how all the parts of our body are important, to get his readers to regard all people as important in I Corinthians 12:14-17 “For the body does not consist of one member but of many. If the foot would say, ‘Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body.’ that would not make it any less a part of the body. And if an ear would say, ‘Because I am not an eye, I do not belong to the body.’ That would not make it any less a part of the body. If the whole body were an eye, where would be the sense of hearing?” But it is harder to see how the parts of nature are important or even necessary.
Since God gave us the power of domination over his Creation, we have the responsibility to take good care of it. That is an idea which ecology tries to convey to people. We are more dependent on nature than many people realize or take seriously enough, and nature is dependent on how we treat it. People may think only about themselves and what they can get from nature by exploiting it for their own desires or seeming profit.
But many important medicines were discovered in nature. So when anything becomes extinct, scientists fear we may be losing something important forever. When we cut down our forests, we make global warming worse. So we should be careful to take care of nature rather than destroying it for self-centered individual reasons. And the Episcopal priest Alan Watts in his book “The Meaning of Happiness” quotes from Goethe’s “Fragment upon Nature,” “Nature! We are encompassed by her, enfolded by her, impossible to escape from her. … Even in resisting her laws one obeys them. … Love is her crown. Only through love does one come near her.
We may take care of nature because we realize that we cannot escape from nature or the consequences of how we treat nature. Or we may take care of nature because we love not only God and people, but also the whole of God’s Creation. And Alan Watts writes that then “he discovers that wholeness is holiness.” St. Francis of Assisi was a great lover of nature. And I have discovered that the more I love, the more whole and meaningful my life is. Plus, in loving I also find joy.
