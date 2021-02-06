Reading and talking about time has been a bigger deal than usual this past year. With that in mind, I want to meander through the subject. As my thoughts rambled, I will just list some things that came to mind. You may mentally want to add your personal commentary as you process them.
Thinking of time starts early. Time for a nap, time to eat. Early childhood rhythm, or keeping time is taught by tapping, or hitting an object with sticks, shaking rhythm instruments. If taking any kind of musical lessons, timing is crucial, or more practice is needed.
Doing exercises is in time. Dancing and marching are all about timing. “Hup two.” You’ve heard the expression, “Your timing was off.” That can be used even by the mere act of storytelling.
In pregnancy, we know baby’s gender early. Plans can be made for choosing a name, preparing a nursery, having showers, and listening to the perfect timing of the wonderful heart beat. Yet it still seems like a long time before Baby makes an appearance.
How about interruptions? “I don’t have time for this.” We live in an instant coffee and Microwave world. It must be NOW, not later. We need time alone, time with family, time with friends, time to go, time to quit. Time to take care of my list. Time to work, time to rest, time to pray, time for devotions with Jesus and time to sleep.
Did you ever think how short our lives are in respect to eternity. We are but a vapor. Most of us at this age think our years have been short. They were! We are faced with our immortality.
I asked myself this week about this subject. “Have I wasted my years? Have I used my days to honor God for the gift of time that he gave me?” My answer would be, “Some was wasted for sure.”
God doesn’t need the measurement of time, he is eternal. He produced the concept of “Time” for us. We have a beginning, we did not always exist (Though God knew of us long before our entrance into time and space.”) There will be an end of the dust which is holding the real person inside. You know, of course, the Bible tells us our bodies will return to dust. It doesn’t matter into what form you choose your remains to be. When God gives us new bodies, he will bring all the molecules together from wherever they are and form a new body which will never die..
James 4:14 states: “You do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.” I don’t mean to be morbid. I just want us to see that every day is important, so it should not be wasted. You come onto earth’s stage at a point in time, play your part then exit. We remember people, we miss them, but we can’t interact with them this side of Heaven.
Psalm 90 was written by Moses in his latter years. He was coming to the end of his life when he realized how valuable the gift of time had been. Please read it here, or from your own Bible. Then rejoice in what God has given you. Because of space, I have skipped some words.
Lord, you have been our dwelling place in all generations.
Before the mountains were brought forth,
Or you had formed the world,
Even from everlasting, You are God.
For a thousand years in your sight
Are like yesterday when it is past,
And like a watch in the night,
You carry them away like a flood;
In the morning they are like grass,
Which flourishes and grows up;
In the evening it is cut down and withers.
We have been consumed by your anger,
You have set our iniquities before you,
Our secret sins are in the light of your countenance.
We finish our years like a sigh.
The days of our lives are seventy years;
And if by reason of strength, they are eighty years,
Yet their boast is only labor and sorrow;
For it is soon cut off, and we fly away.
So teach us to number our days,
That we may gain a heart of wisdom.
Return, O Lord! How long?
And have compassion on your servants.
Oh, satisfy us early with your mercy,
That we may rejoice and be glad all our days!
Make us glad according to the days and
The years in which we have seen evil.
Let your work appear to your servants,
And your glory to their children.
And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us,
And establish the work of our hands for us;
Yes, establish the work of our hands.
