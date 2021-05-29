“Forgive us our sins, for we ourselves forgive everyone who is indebted to us.” (Luke 11:4)
Both the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr and the Dominican priest Meister Eckhart say we must “let go.” But what must we let go of? And why do we need to let go?
First, we must realize that the only thing that can fully satisfy us is to love everyone like God, who is love, loves everyone, which means that we care about everyone.
But everyone is not likable. Some people may hate us, and even hurt us by persecuting us. But the necessary love we must have for even them is to care about them; indeed to pray for those who persecute us. So this Godlike love is not about being loved by anyone. It is about loving everyone.
And this is necessary if we are ever to have a satisfactory life, because God created us to love like him.
But it must be genuine love, which will be impossible to feel if we are angry at another, or judge that person unlovable. So we must let go of our anger or judgment toward anyone who has hurt us, or who we feel is wrong.
If we cannot forgive the person who we feel hurt us, we will never get over the wound they caused us. It will be like pulling the scar off the wound every time we think about how they wounded us. And the grudge we continue to carry will weight us down. But the most serious result will be our inability to love that person.
We tend to love some people and not love others, and to think that will be fully satisfying. But if loving one person feels good, loving more than one person feels better. And if there is one person you cannot love, it is like having a stone in your shoe as you try to walk on with your life. That is because we tend to hold on to the painful experiences and forget the good experiences that we have enjoyed in the past. I call it my “sore thumb” theory. If your thumb hurts, the pain cannot be ignored. So the enjoyment of the past good experiences is in the past, but the pain is still in the present, unless you can let go of that bad experience by forgiving whoever may have caused it, and thus leaving it in the past.
But always the most important thing is the ability to feel love for everyone, including yourself. You see, we have probably done wrong and even hurt people just like those we may feel we cannot forgive. So if we cannot forgive them, how can we forgive ourselves?
Fortunately, God loves us completely, and has always loved us completely, and will always love us completely, just like most people love their children, no matter what they do. I feel sorry for people who cannot love their children, and I feel very sorry for their children. But we are all children of God. I John 3:1 says “See what love the Father has given us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are. Yet we lose out on the beauty and satisfaction of loving, when we do not love someone like God loves them.
