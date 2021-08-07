Two recent weeks I had the privilege of having a small part as a volunteer for Camp Good News by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Snyder and Union counties. The children had so much fun, and so did I. During small group activities, a breeze came through the building in which they had crafts and group meetings.
My mind went back to the gentle breeze in our implement shed on a little farm on Little Mexico Road outside Kratzerville. For a long time I hadn’t thought about the hours I spent playing in that shed. I entertained myself outdoors regularly. This shed housed tools and implements for farming.
An old iron hay rake was fun to sit on and pretend to farm. One time I tried to lower the rake and it was too heavy. The handle hit me on the forehead, leaving a large goose egg. When we finally got a tractor, I sat on that and “drove” it anywhere my imagination would take me.
My favorite place in that shed was on a foot-powered grinding/sharpening wet stone. I ground down many pieces of white quartz into round marble-like stones. I wish I had kept them. I am now wondering why I didn’t buy that wet stone at my dad’s estate sale. Also, I wonder where I would have put it!
Camp Good News wasn’t always about nostalgia, this is for sure, but my mind often runs in that direction. Camp, however, is much more exciting than that. These wonderful children are right now making memories and decisions they will cherish their entire lives.
They won’t remember every detail, but will remember the big picture. As I minister in this setting, I take it seriously. These children come to camp with trust for their leaders. Parents trust us with their children.
Another ministry in which I participate is Stonecroft Ministries. You might know it better as Christian Women’s Club. As with many ministries and businesses, we were not meeting during 2020 and so far this year. I am happy to say we are planning to start up at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Pine Barn Inn, Danville. Call Roberta at 570 394-4689. Reservations are due Sept. 5.
Lewisburg Christian Women’s Brunch will be at Country Cupboard on Sept. 14. I don’t have the details about it yet, but I have been asked to be the inspirational speaker at both these programs.
Both these ministries are older than I am, but I have over 50 years of memories in Child Evangelism Fellowship, and almost 40 years with Stonecroft Ministries. Because I’m nostalgic, I enjoy reminiscing and looking at pictures.
Unfortunately, I have pictures only in my brain of many of my childhood memories. All my life, I have tried to maintain these mind pictures by putting them into words. You, readers, are the most recent recipients of this rambling. I have stacks of stories in my files for my grandchildren. Of course, as they grow, I have memories and writings about their lives too.
Both grandsons remember horseback riding with me. They each remember being thrown off too. I can’t recall exactly how many times I was thrown off in the fields of Snyder and Union Counties. It’s fun hearing the grandsons’ perspectives of how their experiences store in their memories. The great grandchildren have added their horse riding stories too.
Our granddaughter, Vivian, remembers driving the Economy garden tractor when she was 2. I have pictures! I love the smiles and stories as they rehearse them from time to time.
My favorite stories to tell and write about have to be Bible stories. I was intrigued by them when I was a child, and I never lost the childhood wonder. When I teach them to children, I remember how I loved them, and try to make them relevant to children at any age. They are relevant to adults too.
I love speaking to women’s groups. Bible stories never grow old. The lessons that are gleaned from the Bible are never ending. I don’t have to whip up excitement when reading and studying the Bible. I never cease to be amazed by the intricacies of the Bible. I marvel at the simplicity too and the deep meanings God has given to us in his written word.
God wrote a letter to all who will read it. I think of it starting out like this: “Whoever reads this, I love you.” To many, the Bible verse, John 3:16 is a favorite. It essentially says, “Whoever reads this, I love you.”
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him, should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
I also say, “Whoever reads this, I love you.”
