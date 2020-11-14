“And when he drew near and saw the city he wept over it, saying, ‘Would that even today you knew the things that make for peace.’” (Luke 19:41-42)
As I write this column the voting is over, but we still do not know who has won the presidential election. But my message is the same, no matter who wins. It is time for peace. There may have been some point in discussing the candidates and the issues before people voted. And even then it would be better to discuss these things peacefully, rather than fighting. But now that the voting is over there is no good reason for fighting. There may be fights in the courts, but we have no place or power there. Our part in the decisions and any power to determine the result ended after we voted.
Fighting is always destructive, and people get hurt. Even protests that are intended to be peaceful often turn violent and open the door to looting and more destruction. The votes are cast, and it is too late for protests to change the results. No matter who wins, about 50 percent of the people will be unhappy with result. So how do we deal with the candidate we did not want to win becoming president?
It turns out that we are not powerless. If the government will not do the things we wanted done, we may be able to do some of those things ourselves. If you are concerned about global warming, you can modify your life to have less impact on global warming. You can consolidate your trips in your vehicle, so your use of fossil fuels is diminished. Or you may use public transport more. If you are concerned about the coronavirus, you can wear a mask. One of the great divides in this pandemic is whether to close down the country to limit the spread of the virus and the resulting deaths from it or to open up to keep the economy from going down the drain. No one seems to talk about a middle ground in which everyone would wear a mask and socially distance so we could open up the economy safely. Maybe you want the government to require masks. But you can wear a mask even if the government does not require it, and even if others choose not to. If the government does not provide adequate economic support in this pandemic, you may be able to help support some people who are in need. If systemic racism is a problem you are concerned about, you may have some power to help some people who could be affected by it to get work, or even hire them if you have that power. This is what Jesus did. He did not try to rebel against the Romans who ruled his country. He reached out to the people around him and helped them by healing some, and even feeding the 5000.
Fighting helps nobody. The values that were important to you and others when you voted, are the values you can still live by in your daily life, no matter what the President or the government does. But do it peacefully. Do not be like the Jewish people whom Jesus wept over. They rebelled against Rome; and in their resulting defeat their country was lost and even the
Temple destroyed, never to be rebuilt to this very day.
