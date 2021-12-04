In 1998, daughter, Paula, gave me a Mother’s Day gift: A whole book of empty pages with a question at the top of each page. “A family Legacy for Your Children — Reflections from a Mother’s Heart. Your Life Story in Your Own Words.” I started to write then, and decided to give it to my only granddaughter, Vivian.
I recently came across the book with many blank pages. So I got started again about a month ago. Many of the questions were repeats of things I have written about in this column. They were more pointed, and required more explanation; but that’s what I do.
When I write a column, I always have more written than room available. In this book, I can ramble. There are a few questions I found difficult — things I have purposely not written about for mass consumption. One question got me to doing some deep thinking. “What was the most tender day in your childhood?” The word that drove me to ponder was the word “tender.”
I’m sure many of you are turning the corner with me – having grown up in the ‘40s and ‘50s. In my family, there was no hugging or saying “I love you.” Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t think of that terminology growing up; but as I reflect upon the love in our family, I didn’t feel unloved. I was rarely scolded, never spanked, left to roam the family farm and neighbors alone, and given to much independence and adventure.
I loved the family things we did together and was never abandoned in any way. But, there remains the thought of tenderness. My grandparents and extended families didn’t hug or say the loving things either. So I never had that growing up. Was your family that way?
In our family now, we all hug, say I love you, and have no embarrassment about doing so. There is lots of love here and a lot of tenderness. I had to search deep places in my childhood to recall when I felt tender moments. My thoughts brought two, and they are a bit bizarre to be thought of as tenderness. Here is what I wrote.
“I don’t know why this is so hard. I write about my childhood frequently and remember many details. I have two things in my mind which don’t seem like an answer to the question, but the only things that found their way to my memory.
“I was always very adventurous and independent. We never hugged or said, “I love you” until I became an adult and initiated it. I’m sure I was hugged and held as a young child, but I have no memory of it.
“When I was seven, I was helping my dad hook a manure spreader to the tractor’s draw bar. It as on the barn bank. Dad backed up the tractor. I lifted the tongue and placed it on the bar. The spreader moved forward and smashed my middle finger. Dad jumped down and wrapped my bleeding hand and held it with one hand while holding my other hand in his. He walked me to the house where Mother dressed it. Stitches would have been good, but we didn’t do that in those days. Eventually it healed with scars.
“Back up two years for the first time I remember feeling tenderness. At age 5, my aunt, uncle and two cousins lived with us for a year. My cousin Helen is my closest friend in the whole world; but at that time, she made a practice of bullying me. We are the same age, but I never hit her back. I just cried. I still cry when I’m emotionally hurt, but as a Believer in Christ, I now take my tears to God and find much comfort.
“One day, I can still picture the exact spot in our yard, when Dad got down on his haunches and said, ‘I’m going to show you how to stop Helen from hitting you.’ He taught me to show her my fist, and then to hit her hard in the stomach with the other one. How’s that for a tender moment? By the way, I did it and she never hit me again.
“Affection was not something demonstrated in our family, and my dad was actually a hard taskmaster. I learned to work hard on that farm, for which I am very thankful. But now those two moments seem like tenderness in my mind. Isn’t that strange?”
Now, here is an example of great tenderness. Lamentations 3:22, 23 – “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” This is the great tenderness I bask in every day.
