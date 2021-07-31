“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21)
I have grown over time in my understanding of this scripture passage from Romans 12:21. I first thought it might mean that if I am good, I can overcome evil in others and the world. This may sometimes happen, but Jesus was good, and he did not overcome all the evil in the world. So I realized that it means I should not allow any of the evil in the world to make me evil, in which case that evil will have overcome the good in me in some sense or to some extent. Then I thought that I understood the scripture completely.
But I was in a restaurant this week where I heard a waitress have to tell someone to quiet down because he was being too loud. But he explained to the waitress that he couldn’t help himself. He said that when someone disagrees with him he can’t control himself, so he automatically gets loud. I know him and he speaks the truth about himself. But I recognized then that when we feel we are being wronged in some way and we lose control of ourself, that seeming evil has overwhelmed us in a subtle but very real way. It is bad enough to have words of others upset us and even hurt us. But it can be far worse, it can be dangerous to us and others. It can make us angry. The ancient Greeks understood that danger; so they said, “Anger is a form of temporary insanity.” And unfortunately there have been incidents in which someone has shot and killed a good friend in a fit of anger. Of course they regretted it when they returned to their senses, but that was too late for anyone involved.
I am fortunate, because I never get upset about anything someone says about me. I wish that I could give such immunity to others, because it could make their lives easier and more pleasant. But in a short column I can only give guidance they could pursue to perhaps get them there. Christian Evelyn Underhill in her book “Practical Mysticism” says we must get rid of our self-centered I, Me, and Mine, because focusing only on how everything affects me personally, makes me vulnerable to feeling hurt by all kinds of things that happen which we think adversely affect us in some way.
The solution is to think and feel with what I call Godlike love, which means to care about all others as God does. Once we have the focus off ourselves and focus on caring about others we may understand and accept people as they are. People who feel miserable tend to have their misery overflow onto others. So we should feel sorry for them, rather than offended by them. They have a problem, but I am not going to allow their problem to overwhelm me and make me miserable like them. Instead, I will keep my heart so full of love that my love will overflow onto them, as a help and a guide to a more lovely life if they choose to walk with love, not the madness of anger and unhappiness. You see I find loving unconditionally easy and natural, because I was raised in a home where I always felt loved unconditionally. So now I try to extend that unconditional Godlike love to others.
