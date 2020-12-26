Christmas Day 2020 will be forever remembered. It certainly was different this year. I would be interested in how you celebrated Christmas. I prepared a Christmas meal for my family, and delivered it to my curb to each automobile for my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sister and their spouses. I got to see almost all of them, except one family of out-of-towners. Fortunately for me, the rest of my family lives close by.
Most of us enjoy family gatherings, and hopefully we may look forward to getting those back again next year. Were you back to stores today to make exchanges? Are the toys and technological gadgets working OK? Now it is time to buy next year’s decorations and ornaments for everyone.
I hope you were well for the holiday season. You may have been ill. We have had coronavirus in our family, I am sure many of you have also. These things may bring some dark clouds over your celebrations, but I hope you have other ways of building relationships and good memories.
Gift giving has always been a memory builder. Special gifts will continue to be cherished. I have received many from family, friends, and my students.
When I wear or use some of these gifts, I think of the giver. I have a custom which I’ve nourished over the years. It is to pray for the person that God has brought to my mind. With gifts, I pray for the person from whom the gift came.
As I grow older I am mindful of the time when my parents grew older. We tried to make Christmas special for them, and now I realize that having their family come together and visiting was the best Christmas gift we could have given them.
I know many of you are still celebrating Christmas. After all, it’s only been one day. But planned events and gifts are only the decorations for the very important time we Christians celebrate as an in-depth look at the coming to earth of God in human flesh. Christmas for me is never over. I rejoice every day that Jesus came to earth.
Throughout the year there are reminders that God loves us. God gave his only Son to be the substitute for the punishment for sin, and will give eternal life to all who personally believe in him. It never gets old, especially when I grow in age and realize my appointment with God is getting closer. I am not afraid, and life is still worth living here on earth.
There is only one more week until the year 2021. Amazing. I hear people saying it all the time and I even say it myself. “Where does all the time go?” Obviously, it goes into living. But I’m genuinely at the point where I understand the scripture that speaks of life as a vapor. It came to me provocatively when our daughter became a grandmother. It came to me a few years ago when the first home we owned was torn down. It is where our daughters changed from very young into maturing teens.
I decided many years ago to try to make every year count, and I am no less committed to that today. But I break it down to one day at a time. This still seems the best way to grow the days into a year. First, my birth family; and then along came Paul. I was only 17, he was 20. It’s amazing how we crammed in so many life experiences in those 58 years together. We moved seven times, bought three homes (one at a time.) We had children, employment, wonderful church families and pastors, great neighborhoods, hobbies, friends, travel, (sometimes by motorcycle) and even pets to enrich our lives.
Of course, there were memories and traditions. I hope my ramblings help you to remember and cherish some of yours. These days, as you spend more time at home, perhaps you have begun to write some of these things down.
Because I have been a writer almost all my life, my life events are in many volumes of journals and photo albums; but I could just place it in one short paragraph. Actually, maybe into one sentence. “I was born, I lived, Paul passed away, and I will die and meet God.”
When I read obituaries. I am interested in their family ties, and description of life activities, but it all comes to an end — always reminding us of the swiftness of the movement of time. Regardless of accomplishments, we leave it all behind.
Enjoy your Christmas celebrations, your families, your memories, and store away some of the magic of this time of year for your posterity by writing it down. And take lots of pictures. Happy New Year. 2021.
