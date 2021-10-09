“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. (Romans 12:21)
I was talking to a father of six children about how they are born with unconditional live. He agreed, but said that they change as they grow older. When they are born they give unconditional love to their mother, since she takes care of all their needs. But when they get older they experience a world where they do not always receive unconditional love. So they may no longer feel unconditional love for all others. They learn different feelings, which could be like what they experience from others. They are thus in danger of being overcome by evil. I used to think that if I remained good, I could make other people good. But I only have the power to decide what I will be like, not what other people will be like. So I may have felt unconditional love as a baby or even a small child because my mother gave me unconditional love, but how do I deal with a world that contains evil?
Well, the Bible gives us information about how God deals with a world that contains evil, the world that is. Because God always loves everybody unconditionally, he wants them all to learn to love each other unconditionally, because that is how he loves and everyone loves in heaven.
I am inspired by the ideas I have read from the Medieval Dominican theologian Meister Eckhart and his Creation-centered spirituality. Whereas much theology is focused on getting into Heaven after we die, Eckhart is focused on our earthly life. God, who loves us, will eventually bring us home with him in Heaven. But God put us here to live this life now. And like the children we send to learn, we have much to learn to prepare us for Heaven. The Old Testament starts with laws like the Ten Commandments, and in the New Testament Jesus tries to teach us that the basis for those laws is loving compassion. And the goal is to relearn and feel the unconditional love that we may have lost when we experienced and were overcome by the evil in this world.
But because God is love, his love for everyone is unconditional, so he never gives up on anyone until they join him in Heaven. And because God is God, he eventually gets all his children with him and each other, enjoying unconditional love for God and each other.
But how do we learn that unconditional love? We can start learning right now in this life, by being born with unconditional love and not allowing evil to overcome it, by overcoming evil in ourselves. But even if we lose it, we can still recover that unconditional love in this life or the next. Early church Fathers, who felt sure that God would redeem and restore his whole creation and everyone in it, talked about Purgatory where you would go after this life to learn to love like God, before entering Heaven. But why not start loving others unconditionally now, and enjoy the first fruits of heaven now? That is why we were born into this life now.
