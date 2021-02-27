I may be in a minority, but I love snow. It is a natural occurrence in our area, if I hadn’t grown up loving it, perhaps I wouldn’t like it now. This year I have been loving it that snow remains on the ground. I love the crunch of it when walking and the beauty of it as I look across the valley from Vista Heights. I even like shoveling a few inches at a time. My wonderful neighbor removed it from my driveway and mailbox area for those big snows. In past years, I loved riding horseback while it was snowing.
The Bible says in Matthew 5:16: “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” This means we should act and interact with people in such a way that we don’t tarnish the name of Christ, whose name we believers possess, “Christian.” We are fallible human beings, but we can and should ask God to help us walk the same life that we talk about.
A recently popular Gospel Quartet song says, people may see the way you act (your walk) is not consistent to your talk because “your walk talks louder than your talk talks.” Salt has always been a preservative. My dad cured and smoked hundreds of hams and bacons for two local businesses for many years. We didn’t have freezers, so the cured meat was stored in the spring house or basement, preserved by salt.
Jesus said we are to be salt and light as a preservative against evil and to share the light of Jesus Christ. Matthew 5:14-16: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden; nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lamp stand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in Heaven.”
How do we deal with darkness in this world? We don’t hide away and become isolated from life. Because light overpowers darkness, we are to share the message of Jesus Christ so others can walk in the light. You see, I am sure you will not disagree that we live in dark times. We want America, and the world, to see the goodness of living in the light of God’s love.
America is a country, but it is inhabited by people. The only way to change the heart of America is by changing the hearts of Americans, one at a time, teaching that each individual can be changed by a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Only Christ can forgive their sins and give them a whole new way of living. That is why Jesus is letting us be on this earth — to share the love that can change people’s hearts.
We can help turn hearts to God by faithfully sharing the truth of the gospel with others. One person at a time. One life at a time.
Many people are worried about our earth becoming uninhabitable. We should look at what God says about the earth and why he created it. John:1:1-5 “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in darkness, and the darkness comprehended it not.”
In addition, Psalm 119:90 “Thou has established the earth, and it abides.”
Some people are worried about the earth and dedicate their lives to “save the planet.” We should not abuse God’s creation, but its survival is in God’s hands.
So that places the future of this planet to God’s hands. This statement includes the current health crisis of the world. My thoughts on it are controversial, because I believe the Lord allowed the plague in the same way as the plagues of Egypt when the Pharaoh wouldn’t let God’s people go. The plagues were sent to bring conviction to the Egyptians, asking them to repent of sin and believe in the one true God.
I am sure you would agree our world is in a crisis of poor decisions, behaviors, and overreaching controls of populations. But I believe God is still in control and will bring his perfect plan in his perfect timing. We should repent of sin one person at a time, and ask God for mercy, grace and strength as we live in these days. God has the power, it is his mercy that is keeping us from all being destroyed. Trusting him brings peace to my heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.