“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing.” (Romans 15:13)
We would all like happiness. But the meaning or reason for that happiness is very important. William Barclay points this out in his commentary on the Beatitudes; he writes, “The word ‘blessed’ which is used in each of the beatitudes is a very special word. It is the Greek word ‘makarios’. ‘Makarios’ is the word which specifically describes the gods. In Christianity, there is a godlike joy. … Makarios, then, describes the joy which has its secret within itself, that joy which is serene and untouchable, self-contained, that joy which is completely independent of all chances and the changes of life. The English word ‘happiness gives its own case away. It contains the root ‘hap’ which means ‘chance.’ Human happiness is something which is dependent on the chances and changes of life, which life may give and which life may also destroy.”
But how do we achieve this joy that does not depend on chance? The saints, even when imprisoned for their faith, did not lose their joy. Being in prison did not prevent them from loving God and feeling loved by God in whom they placed their faith and hope. Of course, they could not see God, and they did not have his physical presence. But love does not need a physical presence. I still enjoy loving my wife Ramona, although she is now in Heaven, and I believe she still loves me. To have the Godlike joy that ‘makarios’ gives, it is necessary to love like God. And no prison or other circumstance can keep you from loving like God or feeling his love for you, as personified in Jesus Christ. So Paul prays in Ephesians 3:17-19, “That Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you being rooted and grounded in love, may have the power to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.”
Barclay writes, “The world can win its joys, and the world can equally lose its joys. … But the Christian has the serene and untouchable joy which comes from walking forever in the company and presence of Jesus Christ.” We do not have Christ’s physical presence. Yet Barclay writes, “The greatness of the beatitudes is that they are not wishful glimpses of some future beauty; … They are triumphant shouts of bliss for a permanent joy that nothing in the world can take away.”
The reason we love gives meaning to that love. We are asked in Matthew 22:37-38 “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment.” And if you do this, you can really experience the “love that surpasses knowledge”, which will enable you to love your neighbor and yourself, and to feel fully the love of God; because you will be filled with all the fullness of God, both Godlike love and Godlike joy. Then you may understand and enjoy the true meaning of happiness, which the world cannot take away.
