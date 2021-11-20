I have many “favorite speakers and writers.” David Barton and Rick Green are two speakers and writers I love reading from http:Wallbuilders.com. A few years ago, Rick Green came here to speak about their work regarding the truths of American history.
Here is a sample of their relevant fact finding as they present America’s forgotten history and heroes with an emphasis on our moral, religious and constitutional heritage. You can read this and more on their website.
“November is when Americans traditionally celebrate Thanksgiving. It originated from the practices of our Pilgrim forefathers, who gave thanks to God (1) for a land where they could freely worship God according to the dictates of conscience, and (2) for His Providence over them – for helping them survive the hardships of the new land. For centuries, we followed their example in setting aside time to thank God.
“But over the past few years, we have seen things change. We no longer know our history. For example, we are now told that Francis Scott Key was a racist who penned the ‘racist’ Star Spangled Banner. (Actually, Key was an ardent advocate for racial liberty, fighting for the freedom of hundreds of slaves in court, and the National Anthem was never racist.) And university students recently protested a statue of ‘racist slave owner’ Abraham Lincoln. (Lincoln never owned slaves, and was the man who ended slavery in America.) Even a plaque to George Washington has now been removed from the church where he long attended. (George Washington signed the first federal anti-slavery law and was one of the loud voices against slavery.) There is an all-out effort to take our traditional heroes, and wrongly portray them.
“This includes the Pilgrims. And sometimes the attacks are even contradictory. On the one hand, we now hear from students and even professors who are being told that the Pilgrims engaged in genocide of Native Americans. On the other hand, we are being told from numerous students and parents that many schools are saying that the Pilgrim Thanksgiving did not involve thanks to God at all but rather was a time to say thank you to the Indians.
“Wallbuilders have put together an article that tells the truth about the Pilgrims and the Indians to help you get ready for the Thanksgiving season. Not only will it be helpful for you, but it will be great for any students you know. Help inoculate them against the cultural nonsense to which they are constantly being exposed. http://links.emagnify.com/files/amf_emagnify/project_113/Hancock1780Proc.jpg
“And if you want to prove to your friends or teachers that traditional Thanksgivings in America were indeed all about God, Wallbuilders have recently reproduced two famous ‘Thanksgiving’ proclamations from Founding Father John Hancock (taken from their massive collection of original historical documents). They are excellent for framing and display in your home, school, business, church, or elsewhere. You can procure them from their website. Arm yourself with resources that present the truth about the Pilgrims!
“By His Excellency John Hancock, Esq.;
Governor and Commander in Chief in and over the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
A PROCLAMATION, For a Day of THANKSGIVING
Whereas it hath pleased Almighty God, the Father of all Mercies, amidst the Vicissitudes and Calamities of War, to bestow Blessing on the People of these States, which call for their devout and thankful Acknowledgments; more especially in the late remarkable Interposition of His watchful Providence, in rescuing the Person of our Commander in Chief, and the Army, from imminent Dangers, at the Moment when Treason was ripened for Execution; in prospering the labors of the Husbandmen, and causing the earth to yield its Increase in plentiful Harvests; and above all, in continuing to us the Enjoyment of the Gospel of Peace:
I do therefore, by and with the Advice of the Council, recommend to the good People of this Commonwealth, to set apart THURSDAY the Seventh Day of December next, (the Day recommended by the Congress of the States) to be observed as a Day of public THANKSGIVING and PRAYER: — That all the People may assemble on that Day, to celebrate the Praises of our Divine Benefactor, —to confess our Unworthiness of the least of his Favors, —and to offer our fervent Supplications to the GOD of all Grace, that it may please Him to pardon our heinous Transgressions, and incline our Hearts for the future to keep all his Laws, —to comfort and relieve our Brethren who are in any wise afflicted or distressed, —to smile upon our Husbandry and Trade, —to direct our public Councils, —and lead our Forces by Land and Sea to Victory, —to take our illustrious Ally under His special Protection, and favor our joint Councils and Exertions for the Establishment of speedy and permanent Peace, —to cherish all Schools and Seminaries of Education, —and to cause the Knowledge of Christianity to spread over all the Earth.
Given at the Council-Chamber in Boston, the Eighth Day of November, in the Year of our Lord One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighty, and in the Fifth Year of the Independence of the United States of America.
JOHN HANCOCK.
By His Excellency’s Command, John Avery, Sec’y
God save the People of the United States.”
