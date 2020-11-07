It is said that “you can’t go back home again.” But I’ve done this a few times: My childhood home, and the one where our girls grew up. The latter home was in Mazeppa. Before it was razed, I was invited to spend some time alone there.
As I stood at the sink pulling nails from boards, I looked out the window to old sights. Paul’s Aunt Margaret lived next door. She always had flowers and herbs. Adding to my mother’s wise gardening techniques, I learned the nuts and bolts (or is it bulbs and seeds) of floral and herb gardening. With tears of joy, I delighted being the mother of two little girls in that house, plus a neighborhood of friends with children: Edingers, Beavers, Stahls and Pastor Miller and family.
In 1975, buildings caved in due to the weight of snow. My dad’s straw shed attached to the barn was one of the casualties. I used those barn boards to cover three-fourths of the family room in our Mazeppa home. The new owners did not want to keep the barn boards when they razed the house. I put them into the dining room in our Sunrise Road home. In 2017, we left them up for the new owners when we moved to New Berlin. I had some boards left over which are in New Berlin waiting for an idea.
From “plants” to “gold”: One Saturday in Mazeppa I had washed clothes (with a wringer washer, of course) hung them out, painted a picnic table, did the usual cooking and cleaning, and it was still daylight. So I dug up and split iris bulbs. Near the end of the day, I realized my wedding ring was missing from my finger. We spent hours searching, even on our hands and knees up and down the yard. We looked everywhere, even stirred in the paint can. We left no stone, cloth, leaf, or blade of grass unturned. I went without a wedding ring for a year before buying one closely resembling it.
Three years later I was once again dividing my iris bulbs. In one of the clumps was gold. It was my wedding band. I screamed, and Paul came running from the garage to see what was wrong. I showed him the ring, and we thanked God for the discovery.
You may think because I write about “old” times that I’m caught there. No, I love this time in my life. I loved being Paul’s wife, 58 years. He made me so happy, and made me laugh with his low-key wit. I love being the mother of two daughters who are now my peers: Renee (and Barry), Paula (and Duane). I love being “Gram” to Dan (and Sherry), Drew (and Autumn), and Vivian (and Anthony), I love being great grandmother to Amelia, Conner, Deacon, Sadie, and Molly.
I love the ministries where God has allowed my participation. I love my “old” friends and wonderful relatives, and the home in which I live. I have no desire to go back in time, nor to be stuck there in my mind. I do like to write my memories. I have vivid memories of past happenings. It is a personal history. The past is part of me, and has come together to make me who I am today. This is true for you readers too. No, I am not staying there, nor am I staying here.
As a matter of fact, I’m still looking for the best time of all. It is yet to come according to the Bible. I am trusting the forgiveness of sin through Jesus’ death and resurrection.
Life is like a tapestry. Underneath there are stitches that don’t look so good, but the finished tapestry is perfect, according to the Master Plan. I try to examine my life’s journey in each experience according to what the Bible teaches. Here is an old song, often thought of as a children’s song; but it continues to be true through all the phases of life.
Chorus: “He’s still working on me. To make me what I ought to be. It took him just a week to make the moon and stars, the sun and the Earth and Jupiter and Mars. How loving and patient He must be. He’s still working on me. 1. There really ought to be a sign upon my heart, Don’t judge her yet, there’s an unfinished part. But I’ll be perfect just according to His plan. Fashioned by the master’s loving hand. 2. In the mirror of his word reflections that I see, make me wonder why he never gave up on me. He loves me as I am and helps me when I pray. Remember he’s the potter, I’m the clay.”
The potter and clay, of course, is God and us. I hope your past places are happy ones, and I hope my musings bring back your own fond memories.
