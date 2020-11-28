The official Thanksgiving Day was on Thursday, of course. But I am thankful every day. My family is a joy and a comfort to me. Paul was the one who knew me best and provided me with love overflowing for 58 years. It has been a year since he went to Heaven without me, and the hardest day in that year was our wedding anniversary in October. Other events were family events and very comforting, but our anniversary was ours alone. My mind and heart are filled with loving memories.
Our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended families, along with friends bring much enjoyment and fun too. I am thankful for them all. At Thanksgiving, we always got together with family, except this year due to COVID.
I am thankful for my sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch. The beauty of sights, sounds, smells and tastes. This covers a lot of territory. The list is endless. There are so many things that bring delight day by day. Besides the obvious, I like the smell of horses, saddles and barns in general. I loved the sights, sounds, and touches in the barn too.
Doctors, dentist, chiropractor, optometrist, hair dressers, medical technology and hearing aids are all a blessing to me. (I lost a hearing aid last week somewhere in New Berlin while walking.) That is expensive, but God will provide.
Computers, internet, e-mail, music, radio, newspaper and two magazines to which I subscribe are sources of information and part of my life. I am an avid reader and always have a Bible study on the go. I am thankful. I didn’t “miss” TV, mostly I find it blah.
I love vacations, but my home is always pleasant to come home to. I am thankful for it. I appreciate our church, and the pastors and musicians. I am thankful for the volunteers doing the work of running the church too. I like missions, some of which I support with prayers and financially. I like home missions too. Especially Christian radio, and Child Evangelism Fellowship, to name only two. I always felt privileged to participate in local ministries.
My mother sacrificed her time and energy teaching me many things. I think of her almost every day as I do things reminding me of her teachings. I loved my family growing up, working together and playing many card games and board games. We played Sorry, Monopoly, Parcheesi, checkers and Chinese Checkers. We put together puzzles. Now I play family games, some which are new.
Laughter is wonderful, isn’t it? Paul always had one-liners that made me laugh. I laugh often. But I think it is odd that I don’t find “situation comedies” funny at all. Maybe it’s the laughing soundtracks. They’re annoying. Oops, I got off track.
I am thankful for chairs, beds, a furnace with a thermostat, hot water, refrigerator, other appliances, indoor bathrooms, trees, a garage, rain, sunshine, food, and windows. I could continue, but you can add your own. Some things are not visible such as my relationship with Jesus Christ; also love, freedom, happiness and joy.
I appreciate all parts of my functioning body. I enjoy concerts, shows and water to drink. I’m thankful for our founding fathers of America, the Constitution, and all my recent ancestors who came here from Germany. Before that, they were from the United Kingdom. Another thing for which I give much thanks is that I learned to read and write. I am an avid reader, and I have many journals. The very personal stuff, I write in shorthand. I don’t expect anyone will ever try to read it.
I saved for last my favorite, most wonderful thing for which I’m thankful. My Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave his life to take the punishment for my sin. I’ve said it in this column before, but I never cease to marvel that the perfect Son of God loves me so much. The related thanksgiving I have is for the salvation he has provided for my soul. I’m not more special than you; He loves you enormously too.
You can make your own Thanksgiving list. It might be revealing. Do you keep a journal? If you do, put your list in it. If you have never kept a journal, now would be a good time to start. Any notebook will do. If you’d rather use a computer, make a folder called “Journal 2020” and start one. One of the benefits is that you can go back later and see what you were thinking at Thanksgiving 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.