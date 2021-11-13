“I have seen the business that God has given to the sons of man to be busy with. He has made everything beautiful in its time.” (Ecclesiastes 3:10-11)
I have been reading “Anam Cara: A Book of Celtic Wisdom by John O’Donohue, and he writes much about human love and its link to divine love. He writes, “The soul needs love as urgently as the body needs air” and “Love is our deepest nature, and consciously or unconsciously, each of us searches for love.”
I agree that love is our deepest nature, because we are created in the image of God. And First John 4:8 says, “He who does not love God does not know God; for God is love.” God in the form of his Holy Spirit is deep within us as Godlike love. So Donohue writes, “Love is absolutely vital for human life. For love alone can awaken what is divine within you.”
But O’Donohue writes, “It is strangely ironic that the world loves power and possessions. … If you have everything the world has to offer you, but you do not have love, then you are the poorest of the poorest of the poor. Every human heart hungers for love. If you do not have the warmth of love in your heart, there is no possibility of real celebration and enjoyment.”
But one problem with our search for love is that you might be seeking to be loved, rather than to love. But loving someone who is beautiful inside and out, does not require that they love you back for you to enjoy loving them. If we require being loved back, we lose out on much enjoyment in loving people. If you think about it, you can enjoy seeing a beautiful sunset, even though the sunset can not love you back. So you will miss out on much, even most of the beauty of God’s Creation if you require that creation, be it human or animal or scenes in nature, love you in return. It is important to realize this, because even the greatest romance can die if your love partner stops loving you. And that can hurt you deeply. So the basis for your love should not be dependent on the other person loving you back, or that relationship may change from enjoyment to pain. Yet your enjoyment of loving is on a better basis if you have many people who you enjoy loving expecting nothing in return, and many other things in God’s Creation that you enjoy loving.
First John 4:20 says, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his brother whom he has seen, he cannot love God who he has not seen.’” In our search for love we may despair of finding it. But all around us there are things to enjoy loving. It is true that it is difficult to love someone that you have not seen, like God. But you can see God in who and what he has created. So we are surrounded by people and things which God has created for us to love. And loving God’s creation human and otherwise, and caring for it as God cares for it, is the business God has given to the sons of man to be busy with. And those who do not see the beauty of everything in its time, miss out on the enjoyment of loving that beauty. O’Donohue writes, “this love is but a few inches away from you. It is at the edge of your soul, but you have been blind to its presence.”
