“Again he entered the synagogue, and a man was there who had a withered hand. And they watched him, to see whether he would heal him on the Sabbath, so they might accuse him. And he said to the man who had the withered hand, ‘Come here.’ And he said to them, ‘Is it lawful on the Sabbath to do good or to do harm, to save life or to kill?’ But they were silent. And he looked around at them with anger, grieved at their hardness of heart, and said to the man, Stretch out your hand.’ He stretched it out, and his hand was restored. (Mark3:1-5)
I heard for the first time why some people will not get vaccinated for the coronavirus. They have very serious moral reasons. They say that fetal tissue was used to test the vaccines. They oppose abortions, and they stand on that principal to not accept any vaccine, because fetal tissue may have been involved in some way during their development. It sounds very virtuous, just like the Pharisees seemed to be virtuous in their strict upholding of the Sabbath law in the Ten Commandments. But Jesus had just previously in Mark 2:27 told the Pharisees, ‘The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.’ The commandment forbid working on the Sabbath, but not doing good. Indeed that law was to be a blessing for people, not a burden, because God cares about us.
Now those who oppose abortions, care about the lives of unborn babies. But to stretch that to opposing getting vaccinated because some fetal tissue was used in their development is a dangerous, even deadly, misunderstanding of God’s will. The vaccines are intended to do good, not harm, to save lives, not kill. But legalists sometimes take absolute positions like the Pharisees, and will not budge when they should. The one situation in which I would disagree with forbidding all abortions is if that abortion would be necessary to save the life of the mother who may have more children at home who need her. That requires choosing one life over another, or even choosing to save one life to prevent losing both lives. That is a very difficult, but necessary decision, which could justify that abortion.
But when a person decides to not get vaccinated because they stand on the seemingly virtuous stance against abortions, they may also be choosing between people’s lives. This is especially true if they are a health care worker in a nursing home, rehab center or hospital. Being unvaccinated, they may get the coronavirus and give it to a patient who then dies from it. Shouldn’t you care about the life of that patient, who has to be there in your care, and who you may have taken an oath to put their care, their life, first and foremost? Saturday there was a funeral party gathered together, because their loved one had been in a rehab center, because she had fallen. And while there, she caught the coronavirus and died from it. I would not want to be an unvaccinated healthcare worker who got sick may have killed that woman. So I think all healthcare workers should get vaccinated, because all lives matter to God and should also matter to us.
