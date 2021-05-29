Memorial Day seems like a sad day sometimes. First thing for me is that my dad passed away on Memorial Day 2007. He was not a service man. But four of his brothers were. And even more nephews. His only grandson was in the Air Force. He was proud of them all. So am I.
My dad told us that he was a farmer and married with a son, and that is why he wasn’t in the service. Two of his soldier brothers, Elwood and Glenn, are buried in the New Berlin Cemetery. Elwood’s son, my cousin Edwin, is buried there as well. Deacon and I make regular trips to see the graves. He loves the flags and always wants me to read them to him. My Uncle Charles was a soldier and is buried in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Kratzerville. Uncle Arthur, also a soldier, is buried in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Each Memorial Day, my cousin Ed, who served as a Marine, went to his dad’s grave site to salute him and remember with great fondness that his dad was a hero. When Ed was not wearing a cowboy hat, he was proudly wearing his Marine cap.
As our daughters grew up in Mazeppa, we walked in the parade every Memorial Day to put flowers on the graves of service men and women. At that time the parade started in front of our house. We just sat on the porch and waited to the end to finish up the parade. It brings back fond memories of Memorial Day. Last year I decided to walk in that parade again and attend the memorial service in the Mazeppa graveyard.
When I was a kid, Memorial Day was always the 31st of May. School was always over by then, and we only did the necessary barn and farm work. We didn’t do field work on that day. We didn’t have any traditions, except that our grandfather Stimmel walked to our place for dinner. He was a veteran of World War I, though I didn’t understand what that meant at that time. Our family was somber and talked about our loved ones who have passed. We primarily played outside.
As the years have passed, I have become more appreciative of what our people in uniform did for us. Service men and women are very unselfish. They often set aside their own hopes, dreams, and plans in order to help secure life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for citizens of the USA, and in many areas of the world. Paul’s Uncle Robert was also an example of one of those service men. We were very proud of him.
If you are serving now, or you are a veteran, thank you for your service. I am thankful for the United States of America and the Constitution!
Read these words, and try to catch the excitement felt by Francis Scott Key as he looked over the ramparts of the ship watching, hoping, and straining to see if the flag was still there. There was fighting and bombs going off all night. Which flag will wave in the morning? Please catch his longing for our country to survive. And pray as never before that God will bring revival and peace to our land.
“Oh, say, can you see by the dawn’s early lightWhat so proudly we hailed, at the twilight’s last gleaming?
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly, streaming?
And the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there
O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?
“On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep
Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes,
What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep,
As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?
Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam,
In full glory reflected now shines in the stream,
‘Tis the star-spangled banner — O long may it wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!
“O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!
Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto — “In God is our trust,”
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
This Bible verse was speaking to Israel, but is a very good reminder for us in America. II Chron 7:14 “If my people who are called by my name (Christian) shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked way, then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
