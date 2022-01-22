“One Sabbath he was going through the grainfields; and as they made their way his disciples began to plunk ears of grain. And the Pharisees said to him, ‘look, why are they doing what is not lawful on the Sabbath? …. And he said to them, ‘The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.’” (Mark 2:23-24,27)
Now patience is a virtue which makes it easier to endure hardships and other types of suffering, such as sickness. So I was listening to an interview with an author of book about what we could learn from the beliefs and practices of specific Christian denomination. I will not name that denomination, because like denominations and believers, they are mixed bags. So they have some beliefs which are questionable. So in this column, I want to question a belief presented in one chapter in the book on patience, without criticizing that unnamed denomination.
Whereas patience is usually a virtue, the people in this church do something odd when they visit and pray for a person who is suffering. Instead of praying for the person’s suffering to end, they pray that the person will have the patience to accept their suffering as God’s will. And you should not resist God’s will. Now I agree that we should not resist God’s will. But I do not agree with the assumption that the person’s suffering is God’s will.
I believe that God’s will is always for what is good for us and others, because the God I believe in loves everyone in the sense of really caring about them. So in his earthly ministry, when people who were suffering came to Jesus, he did not say, “Your suffering is God’s will, so you should patiently endure your suffering, rather than go against God’s will. Instead, Jesus healed them of what they were suffering from.
Those who really understand God’s will, his guidance and his commandments, realize that God’s intention in all is for it to be a blessing for us and others, not a burden. And that includes the law about the Sabbath and his other commandments. But why do good religious people turn what God meant to be a blessing into a burden so often? Maybe it is because we have requirements that others must meet for us to accept them and care about them. And we assume that God is like us, with requirements we must meet for God to accept and care about us.
So unless you feel unconditional love for others, like God does, you may not be capable of believing that God always has our best interests in mind. This is made more difficult by the reality that there is suffering in this world. Some of it is random, as when an airplane crashes, killing or injuring all the passengers. Some suffering is caused by people not following God’s loving guidance, which was meant to be a blessing for us and others. But it is not God’s will that we suffer, except that we must all die. Yet even our death is meant to be a blessing for us when our physical body wears out and we need God to rescue us and take us to be with him in Heaven. Those left on earth may suffer grief, but they should realize that now all suffering is over for their loved one. Even death can be a blessing from God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.