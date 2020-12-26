“He who loves money will not be satisfied with money; nor he who loves wealth with gain.” (Ecclesiastes 5:10)
In the book “Jesus’ Plan for a New World” coauthored by Richard Rohr with John Feister, Rohr feels that Jesus in his preaching and ministry tried to overturn the old world view. So Rohr writes, “Jesus questioned conventional wisdom in regard to wealth and possessions.” Richard Rohr is a Franciscan priest. So he is greatly influenced by St. Francis of Assisi who gave up wealth and lived a life of extreme poverty, giving even the clothes off his back to any needy person. Therefore Rohr writes, “Francis switched sides from the upper class to the lower class, because he knew that only from the side of powerlessness could one be entrusted with the gospel. Those who stay on the side of power have consistently misused and misinterpreted the gospel. Francis was a sociological genius without knowing it, especially in knowing how the gospel could be heard, how the gospel had to be preached and understood. In subsequent centuries every religious order saw that. They all took the vow of poverty as an essential part of the gospel life. The vow clearly was a choice by a community and by an individual to opt out of the economic system.”
Those who read my columns may realize how much I admire Richard Rohr and his ideas. But here I think he goes overboard. He is right in recognizing that in the three Synoptic Gospels Matthew, Mark and Luke “Jesus is unfailingly on the side of the poor, the oppressed and the outsider.” But how can I help the poor if I have no money? And how can I help the oppressed if I have no power? So I focus on the purpose of money.
The purpose of money is to meet needs. And that should not only be my needs. I should also care about the needs of others, especially in these difficult times. And the church is a community that gives me an avenue to meet the needs of people I don’t even know. Indeed, when I created a Discretionary Fund in our church to help needy people, I told the person in charge that he should not tell me who he helps or why. He has a very difficult task to decide those things with the limited funds he has available.
So money is neither bad nor the power it gives to help people. I Timothy 6:10 says, “It is the love of money that is the root of all evil; it is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced their hearts with many pangs.”
Money in and of itself will not satisfy, But to use money and the power it gives to help people in need, including yourself and family, makes money and your life meaningful and satisfying.
As for ourselves, I Timothy 6:8-9 says, “If we have food and clothing, with these we shall be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and hurtful desires that plunge men into ruin and destruction.” So the desire to be rich, merely for being rich, rather than for some really meaningful use, can be dangerous.
