“Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassion, kindness, lowliness, meekness, and patience, forbearing one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts.” (Colossians 3:12-15)
Often I try to go deep in my columns. But in this one I will simply give a list of how we should live our life, and comment on why.
God has compassion on everyone. So what I call Godlike love is compassion for everyone. You don’t have to open your eyes much to see people in need. So there is a great need for compassion for people. And maybe the people who seem worse need the most compassion. If they seem bad, it may be because their life experiences from childhood to present have been bad. As a minister I married couples who other ministers refused to marry, because they were deemed unworthy. But who am I to judge others? Besides I do not marry them, they marry each other. I give them the Lord’s blessing, and we all need that.
The other thing I can do for everyone is be kind to them. And the seemingly worse people may need that kindness the most. It may have been a lack of kindness from others that made them worse. Also, if you wish them to change and be better, it is more likely if you are kind. I heard a marriage counselor say recently, “If you want your spouse to change in ways that are good, you will more likely to get them to be better if you approach them politely, than if you demand it angrily.”
And it is more likely that you will be patient with others if you are lowly, because you will be more likely to recognize your own faults. I find that old age can make me lowly too. And old age also requires more patience, as it makes life more difficult.
And life is much more difficult if you refuse to forgive. It is a great burden to be carrying around a grudge. It makes it hard to be happy. This is true even if it is yourself that you cannot forgive. It is good to start each day, and even each moment, free from any negative thoughts or feelings that pull you down. So the way to free yourself from the bad past is to forgive others, and even yourself. I used to drag a ball and chain around because of my past mistakes. I try to learn from my mistakes so I don’t repeat them, but God frees me from the ball and chain by forgiving me. So I often tell people who are feeling bad, that God and thus Christianity is all about forgiveness.
And I can be sure of God’s forgiveness because of his compassion for everyone, since God is love. And love binds us together with God in perfect harmony.
So let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, because you are always loved, and thus forgiven, by Jesus and God. Romans 8:39 assures us that nothing “will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
