“If possible, so far as it depends upon you, live peaceably with all.” (Romans 12:18)
I recently wrote a column saying the time for fighting over the presidential election should be over because the voting is over and I have no power or say in the court battles that continue. So my focus was on stopping fighting between individuals. Even that can be difficult. So I look at experiences I have had in maintaining peace in my private life, but more important I look to the example of Jesus in his words and actions for guidance.
In Matthew 5:39 Jesus says, “Do not resist one who is evil.” It may seem like an evil person should be resisted. But the reality is that the more evil that person is, the less likely it is that they will change and the more likely it is that they will put you in prison or worse for resisting. Then Jesus suggests a better course of action in the next verse, “If any one strikes you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.” This has worked for me many times, but I only have space for one example.
Around Halloween I saw some activity next to my church building. So as pastor I went to investigate, and found that it was teenagers throwing corn at passing cars. As I was talking to them they suddenly ran away; and when I turned around, I was facing an angry motorist who gave me an angry tongue lashing. I just took his verbal abuse without saying a word, which seemed to satisfy him because he went away.
Jesus was often criticized and did explain why he did what he did, such as healing on the Sabbath. But he may have explained his action not to defend himself, but to teach those who were present who might understand and agree. But his critics were just more determined to eliminate him.
So when they came to arrest him in the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus offered up no defense for himself, because he knew it was fruitless. He also knew it would be fruitless to offer up any real defense before the Jewish authorities or before Pilate, although he knew his fate was crucifixion.
I cannot bring peace to the world or even to this country. But I have become aware of which people I encounter who will get angry if I disagree with them. In those cases I am wise to not share opinions that will only upset them, and do no one any good.
But I will try to share good ideas with people who may understand and benefit from what I say. On course, my columns may be read by some who benefit and some who will get angry, just like the mixture of people who heard Jesus speak and saw what he did. But I will remain peaceful no matter how others respond. Sometimes Jesus felt it was best to explain what he did and why he did it for the benefit of some of his listeners. And sometimes he knew it was fruitless to try to defend himself in any way. But in either case he always remained peaceful himself toward everyone. And I will follow Jesus by being peaceful, even if others are not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.