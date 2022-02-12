In Ephesians 3:16-20, Paul prays that God “may grant you to be strengthened with might through his Spirit in the inner man, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you being rooted and grounded in love, may have power to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.”
On NPR they interviewed someone who said that love is the most important thing in the universe. He did not mean romantic love. He meant what I call Godlike love. But he also said that people do not fully or even understand the love he is talking about fully to appreciate the importance of that love, because the word “love” is used too frequently and too loosely.
That confirms what my brother says about how people understand the word love in my columns as romantic love. This does not surprise me, because the psychiatrist Carl Jung points out that this Godlike love which I write about so often cannot be taught or learned. It must be experienced.
Jung also indicated that there are things that may enhance your chance of having that experience of Godlike love. And finally Jung said that anyone who does have that experience will commit his whole live to it. So in this column I will refer to several sources that might give a better understanding of Godlike love, and how you might enhance the possibility of experiencing it.
The man interviewed on NPR said that to understand and fully appreciate that love is the most important thing in the universe, you must experience that love so fully that it takes over your whole being. That confirms Jung saying that anyone who experiences that Godlike love will commit his whole life to it. This helps explain Ephesians 3:16-20, where Paul prays that you “know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.”
Paul wants you to know the love of Christ in such a whole and overwhelming way that the result will be that you are filled with all the fullness of God, which is Paul’s confirmation of Jung saying that you will commit your whole life to Godlike love. And it also indicates why this experience cannot be taught or learned, but must be experienced.
So what are ways that might enhance the possibility of having, that experience of Godlike love so fully that we will be filled with all the fullness of God? The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr writes that we must allow our ego-based False Self to die if we are to experience our True Self which loves like God, so we are filled with all the fullness of God.
Mystics and monks and others who meditate formally, may experience this death of the False Self and experience their True Godlike Self.
But I was fortunate to be raised in a home where I received Godlike love. So I experienced Godlike love as a child and it filled my heart with Godlike love for others. You cannot give Godlike love unless you have received it in some way, and your whole being was filled with it until it overflows onto others.
I wish everyone would be as fortunate as I was and still am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.