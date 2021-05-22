“Lord when did we see thee hungry and feed thee, or thirsty and give thee drink? And when did we see a stranger and welcome thee, or naked and clothe thee?” And when did we see thee sick or in prison and visit thee? And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.’ (Matthew 25:37-40)
In his book “Everything Belongs” the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr writes, “You cannot not live in the presence of God. You are totally surrounded by God as you read this. St. Patrick said, God beneath you, God in front of you, God behind you, God above you, God within you.
“You cannot earn this God. You cannot prove yourself worthy of this God. Feeling God’s presence is simply a matter of awareness. Of enjoying the now. Deepening one’s presence. There are moments when it happens. Then life makes sense. Once I see the Mystery here, and trust the Mystery even in this piece of clay that I am, in this moment of time that I am, then I can also see it in you, and eventually in all things. Finally, the seeing is one. How you see anything is how you see everything.”
“Jesus pushes seeing to the social edge. Can you see the image of Christ in the ‘least’ of your brothers and sisters? He uses this as his only description of the final judgment. Nothing about commandments, nothing about church attendance, nothing about infallibility. Simply a matter of our ability to see. Can we see Christ in the ‘least’ of our brothers and sisters? ‘They smell. They’re a nuisance. They’re on welfare. They are a drain on our tax money,’ we say. Can we see Christ in the nobodies who can’t play our game of success? When we can see the image of God where we don’t want to see the image of God, then we see with eyes not our own.”
“Finally, Jesus says we have to love and recognize the divine image even in our enemies. He teaches what many thought a leader could never demand of his followers: love of the enemy. Logically it makes no sense. But soulfully it makes absolute sense, because in terms of the soul, it is really all or nothing. Either we see the divine image in all created things, or we don’t see it at all. If we still try to exclude some (sick people, blacks, people on welfare, gays or whomever we’ve decided to hate), we’re not there. We don’t yet understand. If the world is a temple, then our enemies are sacred too. The ability to respect the outsider is probably the litmus test of true seeing. It doesn’t even stop with human beings and enemies and the least of our brothers and sisters. It moves to frogs and pansies and weeds. Everything becomes enchanting with true sight. One God, one world, one truth, one suffering and one love.”
To see the presence of God in the outer world is one way or place to see God, who created it all, and who also sustains his whole creation, including us. Our attitude toward that outer world comes from the presence of God within us, as love, because God who created it all, and is always with his creation, including us, is love.
