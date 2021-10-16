Hiccups are annoying for me. My whole body hurts when I have them. Hiccups are one of the annoying things that came after Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden. It isn’t the worst thing that was caused by their willful disobedience, but it is one thing.
When I was teaching, my students gave all their ideas of how to get rid of them. Hold your breath for 10 seconds. Put your head between your knees for 10 seconds. Drink a cup of water while holding your breath. Bend over at the waist and drink a cup of water. Let someone scare you. We laughed, but I tried them all. A good belly laugh did not cure hiccups. But it was fun.
Thinking of my former students brings back other fond memories. One day I wore a fancy red blouse with long, swinging sleeve ruffles. One of the girls said, “Wow, Mrs. Blyler, you wore a modern blouse for once.” Kyle said, “I like the old stuff she wears.” So that was my second-grade lesson in fashion. It wasn’t new by far. In my own years in elementary school, my schoolmates regularly poked fun about my lack of social graces, least of which was what I wore and how I (didn’t) fix my hair.
Another teaching memory is my interaction with the chalkboard and chalk tray. When using the chalkboard, I got static shock on my fingers every time I picked up a piece of chalk from the metal chalk tray. Because fingers have many nerve endings, it hurt. If I touched the chalk tray lightly with my knee, it got the static out of the way. So I regularly did this.
We know that youngsters observe more than we would ever suspect; and I noticed some students lifted their knees when they went to the board for work practice or classroom games. I asked Caitlyn why she was doing this. She told me she thought she should because she sees me doing it.
Back to hiccups. I did bend over to drink water upside down. That’s after holding my breath as long as I could. To no avail. I even looked on the World Wide Web. An author guaranteed a cure. “Bob’s Cure for Hiccups.” He says it may seem strange or weird, but it has worked for everyone he knows who tried it. He started it in 1980. He made a disclaimer saying he hasn’t heard of any side effects nor any problems. But if you have a concern, check with your physician before attempting this cure.
There are many sites on the web where you can look up your own favored trials, just run a search. I’m not sure “Bob’s Cure” is still there, but here are the steps.
1. Sit comfortably in a chair, be positive.
2. Exhale all the way.
3. Inhale all the way
4. Exhale all the way again, and hold it.
5. With no air in your lungs, continue to exhale again.
6. Keep exhaling, again and again without inhaling.
7. Finally, inhale completely, hold it without letting out any air.
8. While still holding it, take in a little more air.
9. Take in more air, and another bit more air.
10. Hold it.
11. Exhale slowly. You are cured.
The whole process should be done without interruption. I have done this many times, and it works. But I don’t think of it every time.
Hiccups are annoying, but I want to leave you with words to a song about Jesus Christ who suffered things much more annoying, all the while thinking of us. Written by Twila Paris, “How Beautiful”
“How beautiful the hands that served
The wine and the bread and sons of the earth
How beautiful the feet that walked
The long dusty roads and the hill to the cross
How beautiful, how beautiful
How beautiful is the body of Christ.
How beautiful the heart that bled
That took all my sin and bore it instead
How beautiful the tender eyes
That chose to forgive and never despise
How beautiful is the body of Christ
And as he laid down his life,
We offered this sacrifice
That we will live just as he died
Willing to pay the price.
How beautiful the feet that bring
The sound of good news and the love of the king
How beautiful, How beautiful;
How beautiful is the body of Christ.”
