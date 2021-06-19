A carnival can be a public event or celebration offering entertainment, food and exhibitions. It can include rides and games. In our area, they can be called festivals as well. Next weekend, beginning June 24, will be the New Berlin Carnival. My supper will be there on those nights.
I’ve been coming here for about 70 years. When I came with my parents, we didn’t eat supper here, nor did I go on any rides. My parents liked visiting with neighbors and relatives and the country/western entertainment, especially the McNetts. I stayed close to them or aunts and uncles as I was shy around so many people. I enjoyed a cone of ice cream most of all.
As I grew in age, I became more interested in talking to anyone whether I knew them or not. I never stopped enjoying a verbal visit. It is my hope that I will have the privilege of taking the great grands there next week, including parade night.
Stop by for a tasty meal and treats at the carnival grounds. And bring the young ones for the rides. Don’t forget the live nightly entertainment on stage.
These verses were on my mind all day as I pondered the richness we have in the Susquehanna Valley, and the love and patience God bestows on us.
Psalm 95. “O come, let us sing unto the Lord. Let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation. Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms.
“For the Lord is a great God, and a great King above all gods. In his hand are the deep places of the earth; the strength of the hills is his also. The sea is his, and he made it; and his hands formed the dry land.
“O come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord our maker. For he is our God; and we are the people of his pasture, and the sheep of his hand. Today if you will hear his voice, harden not your heart”
God tells us not to harden our hearts toward him. If you are offended by the Word of God or you think you don’t need to hear what he says to or about you, that is hardening your heart. He tells us not to do that, but to open our hearts to the instruction of our loving, just, and merciful God. He wants to guide us into a satisfying, joyous life on earth, and establish us eternally in Heaven. Don’t walk away from his voice. Believe in him and be saved from sin and destruction.
I have many, many favorite songs. This is one of them. Sung by The Ball Brothers; written by Jamison J. Statema. You can tell by the uppercase letters where each phrase begins.
“It’s not just about the manger Where the baby lay. It’s not all about the angels Who sang for him that day. It’s not all about the shepherds, Or the bright and shining star. It’s not all about the wise men Who traveled from afar.
“It’s about the cross. It’s about my sin. It’s about how Jesus came to be born once, So that we could be born again. It’s about the stone That was rolled away, So that you and I could have real life someday. It’s about the cross.
“It’s not just about the good things In this life I’ve done. It’s not all about the treasures Or the trophies that I’ve won. It’s not about the righteousness That I’ve found within. It’s all about His precious blood That saved me from my sin.
“It’s about the cross It’s about my sin. It’s about how Jesus came to be born once, So that we could be born again. It’s about the stone That was rolled away, So that you and I could have real life someday. It’s about the cross.
“The beginning of the story is wonderful and great; But it’s the ending that can save you and that’s why we celebrate.
“It’s about the cross. It’s about my sin. It’s about how Jesus came to be born once, So that we could be born again. It’s about God’s love Nailed to a tree. It’s about every drop of blood that flowed from Him when it should have been me. It’s about the stone That was rolled away. So that you and I could have real life someday. So that you and I could have real life someday. It’s about the cross. It’s about the cross.” And Betty says, “Amen.”
