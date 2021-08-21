Where were you the last few weeks during the region’s rain storms? I was watching them through the windows of my home or sitting on the porch. Some were not only noisy and streaked with lightning, they brought rain down in torrents. My rain gauge measured a total of 3 inches for a few. I was thankful to be inside and safe. I looked frequently at our huge oak tree near the house, and two overgrown maple trees in the yard. I am so thankful for safety and that all I needed to do later was to gather some branches.
A friend attended a wedding northwest of New Berlin during the worst storm a few weeks ago. The wedding service went without a hitch, followed by the violent storm of which I spoke. Even though there was an open tent, the rain blew in to make everyone wet and cold. The transportation vehicles were parked down a grassy bank, where at least four vehicles were stuck. They needed two tractors to get them out. The bride drove one while wearing her wedding gown.
I was told it was one muddy mess. Those pulling vehicles in the mud became helplessly wet and muddy. The bride’s gown was muddy also. Water invaded many shoes. So much for playing “dress up.” Most people didn’t get to see the cake, and a few “fun” lovers started to throw mud cakes. The musical band packed their instruments and sound equipment and left the premises without a note played.
Saturday night July 17, on my phone, I heard warnings of flooding and trees down. It was a wide swath of our area. I prayed all were safe.
It reminded me of some rain storms in my past. A few of them were while we were camping in a tent. In 1975, our plastic double air mattress floated inside the tent. My Bible was totally under water as were our clothes.
One summer, I attended the Drum & Bugle Corps competition at Bucknell University stadium when a storm ensued. The scenario was one of mayhem as everyone scurried to get out of the stadium. Lightning bolts struck somewhere close by, knocking out the electricity. Wires came down as we tried to get to our vehicles. The water was over our shoes at this point, and we needed to be careful to keep from walking on wires as we used flashlights to go step by step. I reasoned it would have been less safe in the metal stadium!
I remember praying non-stop. Drenched, but not cold, we found our way to our vehicle. We stayed inside until things settled down. Then we waited for others to leave before starting down to meet up with Route 15.
You all, I am sure, have some of these kinds of stories. Perhaps you have been sharing them with your friends and family. Of course, there were big floods during hurricanes in my lifetime. In our area, Agnes made a mess of villages, cities and boroughs in June 1972. There was Katrina which most of us remember, and many others in the southern states.
The greatest flood, of course, was Noah’s flood. I believe the Bible account is accurate. I looked forward to taking a trip to the Ark in Kentucky this summer. I wrote of it last week. I was amazed at its size and history. Everyone to whom I talked said one day wasn’t enough time. We spent a week. It included part of the 40 day, 40 night southern gospel music celebration. I think I would like spending the 40 days there, but I was thankful for the planned week. We went to the creation museum in Ohio also.
With the psalmist, I praise God. Psalm 19:1-4. “The heavens are telling the glory of God; and the firmament proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours forth speech, and night to night declares knowledge. There is no speech, nor are there words, their voice is not heard; yet their voice goes out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.”
No one is beyond the reach of God, our praise pleases him. The Bible says that even inanimate objects praise him. “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field clap their hands.” Isaiah 55:12.
Does thunder praise the Lord? Jesus said if we stop praising him, the rocks will cry out. I personally believe that when Jesus died on the cross, the rocks did cry out, as an earthquake happened. I love to sing his praises. I feel his presence from the Bible and in songs of the ages. Do you?
