“And when he drew near and saw the city he wept over it, saying, ‘Would that even today you knew the things that make for peace!’” (Luke 19:41-42)
Many years ago when I was in college, I thought that if people just reasoned together we could arrive at solutions to the worlds problems. Students in college tend to be idealistic and overestimate their wisdom. But many years have passed and the world is still full of as many, if not more problems, most of which do not look like they will ever be solved. So I have to reluctantly agree with Romans 11:32, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.” Those reasonable people who I thought could sit down and solve the world’s problems do not exist. I hate to write about such sad news. But I could not be silent when I heard that Hamas was celebrating victory after the conflict with Israel which resulted in the deaths of so many people. I think tears like those Jesus shed would be more appropriate, as Jesus envisioned the death and destruction that would result when the Jews revolted against Rome.
But there is a glimmer of hope in what Jesus says as he weeps. Apparently there are things that can make for peace. I don’t know if even now I know those things. But I will try to write about the possible path to peace. I do not have the power to solve the world’s problems. But I can pursue in my own life those things I think will make for peace between me and others I encounter. I will not fight with anyone. I will stand up for what I believe is right. But I will not try to impose my ideas on others. I will not engage in protests. And I will certainly not engage in wars. Nobody wins wars; and lots of people lose lives in wars. We should have learned that in Vietnam and now in Afghanistan, which I knew we could not win. War will not solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And we had better hope that we do not get into a Nuclear War. Too often we get angry and react too quickly with protests or war. The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says we should wait until we see through God’s eyes, which will see and respond with love, with the Godlike loving compassion that should always be flowing through us to others.
How can I avoid conflict with people I disagree with? Although, I like everyone else am imperfect, I follow God, who will have mercy upon all. So I will accept everyone, just as they are, including myself. And I will work on making the only person I have power over better. That is myself. And I will try to follow the advice in Romans 12:21, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” I have seen the mess we have made in this world by our disobedience to God. I cannot change others. But I will follow the Lord and his love in my relationships. I will even pray for anyone who persecutes me, as Jesus asks in Matthew 5:44. I recognize that enemies are people who are losing out on Godlike love. So I feel sorry for them. And I will treat them well, just as our Father in heaven does, when he “makes the sun to rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”(Matthew 5:45)
