“That Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may have the power to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. (Ephesians 3:17-19)
Once again I turn to the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr and quote from his book “Everything Belongs.” “We shouldn’t put down people who show great euphoria and excitement after a born again or religious experience. … Suddenly the world makes sense to them. Suddenly it’s okay, despite the absurdity, the injustice, the pain.”
I look at this world and it does not seem okay. It looks like a mess now. To understand this, I must understand that God gave us free will, so we could love like him. But that gave us the freedom to not love and thus make a mess of this world. So how can it ever be okay?
I turn to Romans 11:32 where Paul writes, “For God consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all. So this mess of a world is caused by our disobedience. But we should not despair, because God has always intended to have mercy upon all. That’s what will ultimately make it okay.
So Rohr writes about those who have had a real religious experience, “Life is now so spacious that they can even absorb the contradictions. God is so great, so bottomless, so empty, that God can absorb the contraries … Thus salvation often feels like a kind of universal amnesty, a total forgiveness of ourselves and all other things.”
But God being “empty” may bother us, unless we understand that it means “selfless.” It is our ego-based False Self that messes up our world by making us “selfish.” So Rohr says we must allow that False Self to die so we can become our Godlike True Self which is selfless like God.
But how can we “know” the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge? The word for “know” has the sense like when Adam “knew” Eve in Genesis 4:1. So it is a very deep experience of love, such as I had for my wife Ramona who I loved deeply and completely, and still do, although she is now in Heaven. Rohr has said that it does not matter if you experience such love first with a person or with God, as long as you experience it. And having experienced such incredible love, which far surpasses mere intellectual knowledge, makes it possible for me to know that God’s love in Christ is even vaster and deeper and complete than my love for Ramona, as Paul says in Romans 8:38,39, “For I am sure that neither death nor life … nor height nor depth nor anything else in all creation, will be able separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
I try to willingly and selflessly surrender myself to loving all people and all things like God, so I may be filled with all the fullness of God.
